Friday 12 November 2021
Golovkin returning to the ring for middleweight unification bout with Japanese star Murata

The fight, scheduled for 29 December, will be the 39-year-old’s first in over a year.

By AFP Friday 12 Nov 2021
GENNADY GOLOVKIN WILL return to the boxing ring for the first time in a year when the hard-hitting Kazakh star takes on Ryota Murata in Japan next month, broadcaster DAZN has announced. 

IBF middleweight champion Golovkin faces Japanese WBA super-titlist Murata on 29 December in a unification bout in Saitama, north of Tokyo.

The 39-year-old Golovkin, also known as “GGG”, last fought in December last year when he stopped Kamil Szeremeta in the seventh round after knocking the Polish challenger down four times.

“I am really excited to be bringing the ‘Big Drama Show’ to Japan, a country where boxing is very popular,” Golovkin, a famously ferocious puncher with a 41-1-1 record, said in a statement.

Ryota Murata has been an outstanding champion. It is going to be a special night when we fight in the ring to unify our titles.”

Murata (16-2), a gold medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, will be returning to action for the first time in two years.

ryota-murata-of-japan-celebrates-after-knocking-out-steven-butler-of-canada-in-the-5th-round-of-their-wba-middleweight-title-bout-at-yokohama-arena-in-kanagawa-japan-on-december-23-2019-credit-hir Ryota Murata. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The 35-year-old beat Canada’s Steven Butler in December 2019 to defend his WBA regular title.

But he then moved up to super champion when Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vacated the belt to move up to super-middleweight.

“I feel that my entire amateur and professional boxing career has been a preparation for this fight against Gennady Golovkin,” Murata said.

“This fight will determine my place in the middleweight division and boxing history.”

© – AFP, 2021

