Geordan Murphy charged with three-match ban for verbally-abusing match officials

LEICESTER TIGERS HEAD coach Geordan Murphy has been hit with a three-game ban for verbally abusing match officials, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has announced.

Ex-Ireland international Murphy accepted two charges brought against him following the Tigers’ final-day 32-31 Premiership defeat to Bath on 18 May.

An RFU statement said the punishment will come into effect for the “first three meaningful games of the 2019-2020 season”, while he will also pay a £1,500 fine to a charity selected by the RFU Elite Referees Department.

In addition, Murphy must write a letter of apology to referee Sean Davey – who was the TMO – and copy in the other officials for the game, and write an open letter to Leicester players and staff to say sorry.

RFU judicial officer Jeremy Summers said via the statement: “While the disappointment of the club’s season is well known, criticising the TMO as Mr Murphy did was both wholly unacceptable and entirely inconsistent with the values of the game.

“Unfortunately match officials continue to be subject to improper attack, and those that find themselves before disciplinary panels in respect of such conduct should expect to be sanctioned appropriately.”

The Tigers finished 11th in the Premiership after winning just seven of their 22 matches.

