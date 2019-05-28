This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Geordan Murphy charged with three-match ban for verbally-abusing match officials

The former Ireland international accepted the charges brought against him following Leicester Tigers’ final-day defeat.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 May 2019, 6:29 PM
Leicester Tigers head coach Murphy.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Leicester Tigers head coach Murphy.
Leicester Tigers head coach Murphy.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

LEICESTER TIGERS HEAD coach Geordan Murphy has been hit with a three-game ban for verbally abusing match officials, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has announced.

Ex-Ireland international Murphy accepted two charges brought against him following the Tigers’ final-day 32-31 Premiership defeat to Bath on 18 May.

An RFU statement said the punishment will come into effect for the “first three meaningful games of the 2019-2020 season”, while he will also pay a £1,500 fine to a charity selected by the RFU Elite Referees Department.

In addition, Murphy must write a letter of apology to referee Sean Davey – who was the TMO – and copy in the other officials for the game, and write an open letter to Leicester players and staff to say sorry.

RFU judicial officer Jeremy Summers said via the statement: “While the disappointment of the club’s season is well known, criticising the TMO as Mr Murphy did was both wholly unacceptable and entirely inconsistent with the values of the game.

“Unfortunately match officials continue to be subject to improper attack, and those that find themselves before disciplinary panels in respect of such conduct should expect to be sanctioned appropriately.”

The Tigers finished 11th in the Premiership after winning just seven of their 22 matches.

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

