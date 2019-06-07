This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Georgia off the mark as Gibraltar are well beaten ahead of Monday's visit to Dublin

After consecutive defeats, the Georgians picked up their first points in Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying group.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Jun 2019, 11:17 PM
Valerian Gvilia was on target for Georgia (file pic).
Image: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Image: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

GEORGIA ENCOUNTERED LITTLE resistance this evening as they got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign up and running at the expense of Gibraltar.

The Georgians picked up their first points in Group D by running out 3-0 winners in Tbilisi.

Valerian Gvilia put the home side ahead on the half-hour mark, before their lead was doubled by substitute Giorgi Papunashvili in the 59th minute. With 14 minutes remaining, Vato Arveladze rounded off the scoring from the penalty spot.

The result gets Georgia off the mark after their bid to qualify for a first major tournament began with defeats to Switzerland and the Republic of Ireland.

Gibraltar, whose only previous outing in the group ended in a 1-0 defeat at home to Ireland, will travel to Dublin for the return fixture on Monday.

