Rory McIlroy's chance meeting with Nick Faldo and Open preparation

RORY MCILROY IS hoping to make the most of some home comforts as he gears up for the Genesis Scottish Open and then The Open at Royal Birkdale.

McIlroy returns to action in North Berwick after a disappointing US Open, finishing six over par at Shinnecock Hills.

The Down native won at the Renaissance Club in 2023 and was tied second last year as Chris Gotterup claimed his maiden DP World Tour title.

Masters champion McIlroy, who sported his Green Jacket in the Royal Box at Wimbledon last week, feels the co-sanctioned event offers the “perfect lead-in” to The Open and has also given him the opportunity to make the most of some downtime away from the course.

Rory McIlroy, wearing his Masters green jacket, with wife Erica Stoll on day three of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“It is not home, but feels like home in a way and (I am) excited to get a little bit of links golf under my belt these next few days,” McIlroy said at a press conference.

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“I have got some good memories and we have stayed in the same house here for the last few years. We are next door to the Fleetwoods – and I was playing football with (Tommy’s son) Frankie last night. All that stuff is cool.”

McIlroy has based himself back at Wentworth since mid-May and and said he recently spent four days “down in Cornwall with the Donalds and the Lowrys”.

A video of his early scouting trip to play Royal Birkdale was posted on social media by Nick Faldo, with McIlroy hoping the round might just have helped him find some marginal games when he returns in search of a second Open title.

Doing a bit of fieldwork for Sky Sports at Royal Birkdale, ahead of The Open... and look who I bumped into. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hqaq8pM7XT — Sir Nick Faldo (@Sir_NickFaldo) June 25, 2026

“I would have liked to have not had it known that I was there, but Faldo couldn’t put his phone away!” joked McIlroy. “I love Nick. In fairness, he’s great. I had a good time with him. He walked a few holes with me.

“(It was) just getting an early look at new holes and means it takes pressure off the start of the week.”

McIlroy will play alongside home favourite Robert MacIntyre and defending champion Gotterup at the Renaissance Club in a headline three-ball on Thursday morning.

World number one Scottie Scheffler heads out with English duo Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick in the afternoon.

The American is determined to make an impact on the leaderboard as he prepares for his defence of the Claret Jug.

“I didn’t come over here just for smoke and prep. I came over here to play golf and play well,” Scheffler said.

“I don’t think I’ve played in the final group here yet, so it would be nice to get up near the lead and experience that as well.”

With the Scottish Open being co-sanctioned, Jon Rahm is set to play in a first PGA Tour competition outside the majors since his switch to LIV Golf.

Three qualifying places for Royal Birkdale will available for players not already exempt.