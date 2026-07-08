Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas signs for London City Lionesses

FORMER BARCELONA CAPTAIN and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has signed for London City Lionesses.

Spain international Putellas guided Barcelona to a fourth Champions League crown in six seasons with victory over Lyon in May, but had announced she was set to bring her 14-year stay at the Spanish giants to an end when her contract expired.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner had also been linked with Boston Legacy in the United States, but will now continue her career in England with the ambitious Lionesses – who have also moved this summer for former England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

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“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with London City Lionesses,” Putellas said.

Welcome to London City, La Reina 👑 pic.twitter.com/yGqIiD3TuO — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) July 8, 2026

“The club’s ambition and its steadfast commitment to growing as a women-only independent club resonate deeply with me. I look forward to making an impact on the pitch as we challenge for titles.

“Off the pitch, building on my passion for youth development, I am equally excited to work with (owner) Michele (Kang) in elevating women’s football in England and on the global stage.”

Bromley-based London City – who are backed by American billionaire owner and Lyon president Michele Kang – finished sixth in their maiden WSL season and the high-profile addition of Putellas will further strengthen the squad.

“Alexia Putellas embodies the pinnacle of talent, dedication, and vision in women’s football. Her decision to join our independent, women-first club is a powerful endorsement of what we are building at London City,” Kang said on the Lioness’ website.

“This is more than a signing, it is a bold statement about the future of the sport.

“Together, we will compete at the highest levels while creating new commercial opportunities and development pathways for the next generation of female athletes.”