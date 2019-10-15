This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Georgia overcome Gibraltar in 5-goal thriller

Giorgi Kvilitaia ultimately broke the hosts’ hearts with six minutes to go.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 10:59 PM
46 minutes ago
The Georgia team (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
The Georgia team (file pic).
The Georgia team (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IT MAY HAVE been largely irrelevant with neither side capable of qualifying from the group, but Georgia and Gibraltar provided plenty of entertainment at the Victoria Stadium tonight.

The visitors prevailed 3-2 in the end, but it was not as straightforward as they might have expected.

Georgia appeared to be coasting owing to two goals in the first 21 minutes from Giorgi Kharaishvili and Jaba Kankava.

However, Gibraltar fought back after the break, threatening to earn an unlikely point.

Lee Casciaro got one goal back on 66 minutes, before Roy Chipolina equalised with 16 minutes to go.

But Giorgi Kvilitaia ultimately broke the hosts’ hearts with six minutes to go, as he scored the winner.

The result leaves Georgia in fourth on eight points, while Gibraltar are bottom of the group having lost all six of their matches.

