Georgia overcome Gibraltar in 5-goal thriller

IT MAY HAVE been largely irrelevant with neither side capable of qualifying from the group, but Georgia and Gibraltar provided plenty of entertainment at the Victoria Stadium tonight.

The visitors prevailed 3-2 in the end, but it was not as straightforward as they might have expected.

Georgia appeared to be coasting owing to two goals in the first 21 minutes from Giorgi Kharaishvili and Jaba Kankava.

However, Gibraltar fought back after the break, threatening to earn an unlikely point.

Lee Casciaro got one goal back on 66 minutes, before Roy Chipolina equalised with 16 minutes to go.

But Giorgi Kvilitaia ultimately broke the hosts’ hearts with six minutes to go, as he scored the winner.

The result leaves Georgia in fourth on eight points, while Gibraltar are bottom of the group having lost all six of their matches.

