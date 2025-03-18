Tributes paid to All-Ireland winning hurler Ger Fitzgerald on his passing

WARM TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the untimely passing of All-Ireland winning hurler Ger Fitzgerald after an illness.

Just 60 years of age, he won Liam MacCarthy titles with Cork in 1986 and 1990, continuing the legacy of his father, Paddy, a towering figure of Cork GAA. He also won four county titles with his club, Midleton, and an All-Ireland club title in 1987.

Ger Fitzgerald in action for Cork. James Meehan / INPHO James Meehan / INPHO / INPHO

Fitzgerald then made a serious name for himself as a manager and coach. He managed the Cork U21 team and served as a selector.

In 2021, he had recruited Ben O’Connor as coach of Midleton and he managed the club to the Cork title, beating Glen Rovers in the final.

A number of prominent hurling figures have paid their respects online.

Very sad news to hear this morning that our colleague and former hurling star Ger Fitzgerald has passed away -

What a sad loss to his family and all the Cork Gaa community-

May you rest in peace Ger — Tomas Mulcahy (@tomas_mulcahy) March 18, 2025

Such sad news to hear the passing of Ger Fitzgerald. A star of one of the greatest club teams I ever seen & had the honour to play against. Ger had many admirers in the Glens. Condolences to his family & all at the Midleton Club. — Sambo Mc Naughton (@SamboMcNaughton) March 18, 2025