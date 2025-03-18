Advertisement
The late Ger Fitzgerald. James Crombie
FreeRIP

Tributes paid to All-Ireland winning hurler Ger Fitzgerald on his passing

Two-time Liam MacCarthy Cup winner went on to achieve a great deal in management.
11.45am, 18 Mar 2025

WARM TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the untimely passing of All-Ireland winning hurler Ger Fitzgerald after an illness.

Just 60 years of age, he won Liam MacCarthy titles with Cork in 1986 and 1990, continuing the legacy of his father, Paddy, a towering figure of Cork GAA. He also won four county titles with his club, Midleton, and an All-Ireland club title in 1987.

ger-fitzgerald Ger Fitzgerald in action for Cork. James Meehan / INPHO James Meehan / INPHO / INPHO

Fitzgerald then made a serious name for himself as a manager and coach. He managed the Cork U21 team and served as a selector.

In 2021, he had recruited Ben O’Connor as coach of Midleton and he managed the club to the Cork title, beating Glen Rovers in the final.

A number of prominent hurling figures have paid their respects online.

