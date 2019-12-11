This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A larger than life character' - Northern Irish footballer dies aged 24

Carrick Rangers say defender Gerard Thompson suffered a ‘very untimely sudden passing’ last night.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 11:30 AM
kirk-millar-and-gerard-thompson Thompson (right) in action for Carrick Rangers against Linfield's Kirk Millar. Source: Brian Little/INPHO

NORTHERN IRISH FOOTBALLER Gerard Thompson has died at the age of 24. 

The left full-back suffered a “very untimely sudden passing” last night, according to his club Carrick Rangers. 

He had been due to line out for the the NIFL Premiership side against Glenavon on Tuesday evening. 

Known as ‘Jerry’, Thompson also had spells at Cliftonville, Larne, Portadown, Donegal Celtic and Ards before joining Carrick in August.   

Carrick Rangers tweet Source: Twitter/Carrick Rangers

“Carrick Rangers Football Club is saddened by the very untimely sudden passing earlier today of our friend and player Gerard Thompson,” a club statement reads. 

“Gerard, or Jerry as he was more affectionately known, joined the club earlier this season and became an instant hit with his team-mates and our supporters. He was a larger than life character who brought a fantastic energy and commitment to our Club.

Although he was only with us for a short time, he will be fondly remembered by everyone associated with Carrick Rangers FC.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Jerry’s family and friends at this difficult and sad time.

“Rest in peace, Jerry. You will forever be a member of the Amber Army. #JT21″

