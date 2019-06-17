This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Germany top Group B in style as Spain and China both clinch knockout places

A 0-0 draw in Le Havre was good enough for both Spain and China.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Jun 2019, 7:25 PM
49 minutes ago 539 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4686585
Lina Magull leads the German celebrations after scoring her side's fourth.
Image: Claude Paris
Lina Magull leads the German celebrations after scoring her side's fourth.
Lina Magull leads the German celebrations after scoring her side's fourth.
Image: Claude Paris

GERMANY CONTINUED THEIR march through the group stages of the Women’s World Cup, making it three wins from three as they topped Group B with a 4-0 win against South Africa.

Group rivals Spain and China will join the two-time world champions in the last 16 after their 0-0 draw was enough to see Spain finish as runners-up and China guarantee their place as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Goals from Melanie Leupolz, Sara Dabritz and Alexandra Popp had Germany 3-0 up at the break as they punished some slack South African marking and, in Dabritz’s case, a howler from goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

Lina Magull completed the rout on 58 minutes, following up quickest to tap in the rebound after Marina Hegering’s diving header came back off the foot of the post.

Germany return to action on Saturday when they will play the third-placed team from Group A, C or D.

Spain will face the winners of Group F — either tournament favourites the United States or Sweden — on Monday 24 June in Reims while China will take on either the winners of Group C (Italy, Brazil, Australia) or Group D (England, Japan).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie