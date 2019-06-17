Germany top Group B in style as Spain and China both clinch knockout places

GERMANY CONTINUED THEIR march through the group stages of the Women’s World Cup, making it three wins from three as they topped Group B with a 4-0 win against South Africa.

Group rivals Spain and China will join the two-time world champions in the last 16 after their 0-0 draw was enough to see Spain finish as runners-up and China guarantee their place as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Goals from Melanie Leupolz, Sara Dabritz and Alexandra Popp had Germany 3-0 up at the break as they punished some slack South African marking and, in Dabritz’s case, a howler from goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

South Africa 0-4 Germany - Lina Magull rounded the scoring for Germany in the second half in a dominant performance in Montpellier #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/g1tJlMBLZB — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 17, 2019

Lina Magull completed the rout on 58 minutes, following up quickest to tap in the rebound after Marina Hegering’s diving header came back off the foot of the post.

Germany return to action on Saturday when they will play the third-placed team from Group A, C or D.

Spain will face the winners of Group F — either tournament favourites the United States or Sweden — on Monday 24 June in Reims while China will take on either the winners of Group C (Italy, Brazil, Australia) or Group D (England, Japan).

