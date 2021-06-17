Membership : Access or Sign Up
Back where it all began: Italian legend Buffon returns to Parma after 20 years

The 43-year-old will be lining out in Serie B this season.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 11:39 AM
Buffon during his first spell at the club.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Buffon during his first spell at the club.
Buffon during his first spell at the club.
Image: EMPICS Sport

GIANLUIGI BUFFON has made an emotional return to Parma, it has been announced today. 

The legendary Italian goalkeeper is a free agent after departing Juventus for a second time this summer. 

Buffon began his career at Parma and earned his debut at 17 in 1995. He won the Coppa Italia and the Uefa Cup with the club’s most famous side before leaving to join Juve for a world-record goalkeeper’s fee of €52 million in 2001. 

Buffon won 10 Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia four times with the Old Lady of Turin, and was a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006.

He also spent the 2018/19 season with Paris Saint-Germain, adding the French title to his long list of honours. 

The 43-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Parma, who were relegated to Serie B last season.   

