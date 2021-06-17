Back where it all began: Italian legend Buffon returns to Parma after 20 years

Buffon during his first spell at the club.

Buffon during his first spell at the club.

GIANLUIGI BUFFON has made an emotional return to Parma, it has been announced today.

The legendary Italian goalkeeper is a free agent after departing Juventus for a second time this summer.

Buffon began his career at Parma and earned his debut at 17 in 1995. He won the Coppa Italia and the Uefa Cup with the club’s most famous side before leaving to join Juve for a world-record goalkeeper’s fee of €52 million in 2001.

Buffon won 10 Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia four times with the Old Lady of Turin, and was a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006.

He also spent the 2018/19 season with Paris Saint-Germain, adding the French title to his long list of honours.

The 43-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Parma, who were relegated to Serie B last season.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!