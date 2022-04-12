Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park cited for high tackle on Kieran Marmion

LEINSTER SCRUM-HALF Jamison Gibson-Park has been cited for a high tackle on Connacht’s Kieran Marmion during Leinster’s Champions Cup win in Galway last Friday.

Gibson-Park’s shoulder appeared to make contact with Marmion’s face as the Connacht scrum-half broke forward midway through the second half of the round of 16 first leg tie at The Sportsground.

Referee Karl Dickson reviewed the incident but opted against showing Gibson-Park a red card, instead deciding to sin-bin the player.

Speaking after the game, Connacht head coach Andy Friend said that he felt a yellow card was the correct call.

Advertisement

"He's very lucky. There's no doubt."



Do you agree with Karl Dickson's decision to show Jamison Gibson-Park a yellow card for this challenge?



Should the Leinster scrum-half have been sent off?#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/f4OebNmX6H — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) April 8, 2022

Yet Gibson-Park has now been cited for tackling Marmion “in a dangerous manner” in contravention of Law 9.13, and could miss Friday’s return leg at the Aviva Stadium as a result.

The complaint was made by the match citing commissioner, Maurizio Vancini.

Gibson-Park is now set for a hearing with an independent disciplinary committee this evening, which will consist of Philippe Cavalieros (France), chair, Yannick Jauzion (France) and Mitchell Read (England).

Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 relating to dangerous tackling carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, Stade Francais Paris hooker Tolu Latu will also face a disciplinary hearing this evening following his red card for a dangerous tackle on Racing 92′s Baptiste Chouzenoux.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Leicester Tigers centre Guy Porter will face a hearing on Wednesday following his red card after making contact with the head of Clermont number eight Fritz Lee.

Toulouse wing Juan Cruz Mallia, who was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Ulster’s Ben Moxam, is also set to face a disciplinary hearing, although EPCR have yet to confirm a date.

In the final episode of the series, The Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – welcomes comedian Killian Sundermann in to studio. The online funnyman fills us in on his schools rugby days, gaining recognition during the pandemic, making his stand-up debut and travelling around Europe in a van. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud