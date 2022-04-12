Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park cited for high tackle on Kieran Marmion

The scrum-half will face a disciplinary hearing this evening ahead of Friday’s Champions Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 4:17 PM
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEINSTER SCRUM-HALF Jamison Gibson-Park has been cited for a high tackle on Connacht’s Kieran Marmion during Leinster’s Champions Cup win in Galway last Friday.

Gibson-Park’s shoulder appeared to make contact with Marmion’s face as the Connacht scrum-half broke forward midway through the second half of the round of 16 first leg tie at The Sportsground.

Referee Karl Dickson reviewed the incident but opted against showing Gibson-Park a red card, instead deciding to sin-bin the player.

Speaking after the game, Connacht head coach Andy Friend said that he felt a yellow card was the correct call.

Yet Gibson-Park has now been cited for tackling Marmion “in a dangerous manner” in contravention of Law 9.13, and could miss Friday’s return leg at the Aviva Stadium as a result.

The complaint was made by the match citing commissioner, Maurizio Vancini.

Gibson-Park is now set for a hearing with an independent disciplinary committee this evening, which will consist of Philippe Cavalieros (France), chair, Yannick Jauzion (France) and Mitchell Read (England).

Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 relating to dangerous tackling carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, Stade Francais Paris hooker Tolu Latu will also face a disciplinary hearing this evening following his red card for a dangerous tackle on Racing 92′s Baptiste Chouzenoux. 

Leicester Tigers centre Guy Porter will face a hearing on Wednesday following his red card after making contact with the head of Clermont number eight Fritz Lee.

Toulouse wing Juan Cruz Mallia, who was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Ulster’s Ben Moxam, is also set to face a disciplinary hearing, although EPCR have yet to confirm a date. 

