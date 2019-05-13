This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Drama at Giro d'Italia as Viviani stripped of stage three win and Gaviria crowned new winner

Eddie Dunbar and Conor Dunne continue to fly the flag for Ireland.

By AFP Monday 13 May 2019, 8:08 PM
37 minutes ago 670 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4633194
Elia Viviani and Fernando Gaviria.
COLOMBIA’S FERNANDO GAVIRIA of UAE Team Emirates was awarded victory on stage three of the Giro d’Italia when original winner Elia Viviani was penalised by race officials for switching trajectory mid-sprint on Monday.

“The Jury watched the video footage of the sprint and has decided to relegate Elia Viviani. The winner is Fernando Gaviria,” Giro organisers said.

Gaviria took the victory after 5:23.19 in the saddle ahead of France’s Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and Germany’s Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

For 24-year-old Gaviria it was a fifth Giro victory, having won four stages the last time he competed in 2017.

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar crossed in 115th (5:24.47) and now sits 83rd overall for Team Ineos while Conor Dunne finished 111th on stage three (5:24.25) and is 166th in the general classification for Israel Cycling Academy. 

Jumbo-Visma’s Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic holds the overall leader’s pink jersey for the third day, 19 seconds ahead of Britain’s Simon Yates of Mitchelton-Scott with Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali of Bahrain-Merida third at 23sec.

The 219km stage got underway in Vinci, to mark the 500th anniversary of the death of Italian master painter Leonardo da Vinci, who was born in the Tuscan town.

Japan’s Sho Hatsuyama lead a long solo breakaway over 144km, but the stage was marked by numerous falls with Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart losing more than one minute and a half.

“With only one rider in the breakaway, it made it a very long stage,” said Roglic. 

“It enabled me to enjoy the Maglia Rosa (pink jersey) a bit more. I wasn’t really scared of the crosswinds at the end because we are a team from Holland so we know how to deal with the wind.”

Tuesday’s fourth stage, one of the longest in this year’s race, covers 235km from Orbetello to Frascati, south of Rome, with undulating twisting roads with the closing kilometres uphill.

The stage and general classifications can be found here.

© — AFP 2019

