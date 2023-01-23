GAA tell Glen they must lodge official objection before club final controversy can be reviewed

WATTY GRAHAM’S GLEN have been informed by the GAA that they must lodge an official objection if they want Sunday’s All-Ireland club football final controversy to be reviewed.

The Derry champions lost 1-11 to 1-9 to Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin in the Croke Park decider, but the outcome has come under scrutiny after it emerged that Kilmacud momentarily had 17 players on the pitch when Glen took a crucial 45 in the final moments.

GAA rules state that the game can be awarded to the opposition, a replay ordered, or a fine issued if a team is found to have exceeded the permitted number of players.

Glen chairman Barry Slowey said on Sunday night that they would seek clarification from the GAA on how the issue would be handled.

But in a statement on Monday night, the Derry club said it is “extremely disappointing” to be told that the GAA will not initiate their own investigation, and will only do so if Glen lodge a formal objection.

“Our chairperson Barry Slowey confirmed we would seek clarification from the GAA on the breach of rules at yesterday’s AI SFC club final,” a short statement read.

“The GAA have reverted to us today to say that without an official objection from Watty Graham’s they will not review this matter.

“This is extremely disappointing for our club to be placed in this position and we must not take a short period of time to ascertain our stance going forward.”