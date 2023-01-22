Kilmacud make amends to hold on against Glen and claim All-Ireland glory

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 1-11

Glen (Derry) 1-9

HISTORY DID NOT repeat itself for Kilmacud Crokes, a nerve-jangling conclusion to All-Ireland final day ending joyously on this occasion.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Craig Dias and Jack Doherty. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Kilmacud were wounded in a devastating fashion last February when Kilcoo pounced for that dramatic winning goal. Glen trailed by two points here when a high ball hoofed in from the right flank, broke into the path of Conor Glass. He had little time to think, drew a right foot at the ball but Kilmacud goalkeeper Conor Ferris, who coughed up possession 12 months ago at a critical stage, tipped the ball around the post brilliantly.

Danny Tallon fired in the resultant ’45, Conleth McGuckian gathered and whistled a shot into a crowded goalmouth and it went narrowly past the post. That was the end of Glen’s chance of a national breakthrough.

Kilmacud were left to celebrate the club’s third All-Ireland title, the class of 2023 joining their predecessors in 1995 and 2009. Substitute Cian O’Connor nudged them in front with a great booming kick in the 55th minute and a Shane Walsh injury-time free was the insurance score after a final where the fare improved as it progressed and the second half was particularly engaging.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Danny Tallon grabbed Glen's early goal. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Alex Doherty and Theo Clancy. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Shane Walsh 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Dara Mullin 0-2, Shane Cunningham 0-2, Dan O’Brien 0-1, Craig Dias 0-1, Cian O’Connor 0-1, Paul Mannion 0-1 (0-1f).

Scorers for Glen: Danny Tallon 1-3 (0-1f), Alex Doherty 0-2 (0-1 mark), Emmett Bradley 0-2 (0-1f), Jack Doherty 0-1, Conleth McGuckian 0-1.

Kilmacud Crokes

1. Conor Ferris

4. Dan O’Brien, 3. Theo Clancy, 2. Micheál Mullin

7. Aidan Jones, 6. Rory O’Carroll, 5. Andrew McGowan

8. Ben Shovlin, 9. Craig Dias

17. Cillian O’Shea, 15. Shane Walsh, 14. Dara Mullin

20. Paul Mannion, 13. Hugh Kenny, 11. Shane Cunningham (captain)

Subs

18. Cian O’Connor for Kenny (46)

12. Shane Horan for Jones (50)

24. Luke Ward for Cunningham (57)

10. Tom Fox for Mannion (63)

19. Conor Casey for Dara Mullin (63)

Glen

1. Conlann Bradley

4. Connor Carville, 3. Ryan Dougan, 2. Cathal Mulholland

5. Tiarnán Flanagan, 6. Michael Warnock, 7. Eunan Mulholland

8. Conor Glass, 9. Emmett Bradley

10. Ethan Doherty, 11. Jack Doherty, 12. Conor Convery

15. Conleth McGuckian, 14. Danny Tallon, 13. Alex Doherty

Subs

19. Stevie O’Hara for Convery (37)

18. Paul Gunning for Alex Doherty (59)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

