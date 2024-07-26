Pádraig Harrington in Senior Open mix at Carnoustie

IRELAND’S PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON is in contention for The Senior Open after two rounds at Carnoustie, Scotland.

Harrington is three shots off the lead after a round of 72.

His opening-round 68 left him in that position on the overall leaderboard and he maintained his charge today.

Harrington shot birdies on the third, sixth, 13th and 14th, and bogeys on holes two and nine, to stay in contention on three-under overall.

Leader KJ Choi of South Korea is three shots ahead after back-to-back rounds of 69; Canada’s Stephen Ames is second on four-under and Harrington shares third place with Australian Richard Green.

You can follow the leaderboard here >

Peter Lawrie was also three shots off the lead before today’s action, but he had a round to forget. He carded 78 and is now five-over.

Advertisement

Darren Clarke, meanwhile, is five off the lead on one-under. He recovered from a disappointing 74 yesterday to shoot a round of 69.

Paul McGinley and Mark McNulty have missed the cut; the former after back-to-back 80s and the later after a round of 80 today and 75 yesterday.

Harrington is out at 1.35pm tomorrow, with Clarke and Lawrie taking to the course earlier.

Elsewhere, Séamus Power is in action at the 3M Open on the PGA Tour.

He is three-under thru 13 at the time of writing.

The Waterford man sits five-under overall after his first-round tally of 69.

Matt NeSmith leads the field on 10-under. The American enjoyed a superb round of 64 today after opening with 68 in Minnesota.

You can follow the leaderboard here>

And Leona Maguire is battling to make the cut at the Canadian Women’s Open on the LPGA Tour.

The Cavan star is currently three-over thru 6 — and five-over overall after a first-round 74.

The projected cut is three-over. After bogeys on the second, third and sixth today, Maguire faces a challenge to turn her fortunes around.

Stephanie Meadow has missed the cut after rounds of 76 and 77 left her on nine-over.

She shot double bogeys on the sixth and 14th, bogeys on the 10th and 18th, and birdies on holes 12 and 15.

The round two action is still in its infancy Calgary, Alberta, with Lauren Coughlin, Haeran Ryu and Hannah Green among those at the top of the leaderboard.

Maguire and Meadow are set to represent Ireland at the Olympic Games in Paris. Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy will also be in action in the French capital.

You can follow the leaderboard here >

This piece will be updated after Séamus Power and Leona Maguire’s rounds.