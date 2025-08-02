Waardah steps up to take Lillie Langtry honours at Goodwood

A STEP UP in distance and class proved to be no barrier to success for the improving Waardah in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood.

The Owen Burrows-trained filly impressed when landing a 10-furlong Listed event at this venue in early June, but she faced another half a mile and better opposition in this Group Two contest.

Ridden by Callum Rodriguez, Waardah was a well supported 7-2 chance at the off and after travelling smoothly into contention early in the home straight, she was coaxed to the front heading inside the final two furlongs.

Her stamina was given a thorough examination, with the the gallant Danielle refusing to go down without a fight, but Waardah saw her off and passed the post three-quarters of a length in front.

Rodriguez, who was one of five jockeys involved in a dramatic emergency landing on Thursday after the light aircraft in which they were travelling to Goodwood suffered what was thought to have been an engine problem, told ITV Racing: “It was a messy start to the week, but we made sure that we were on four wheels today!

“I’m very pleased to get that one off my back. She is a rapidly improving filly and has a nice way of racing. It was a very good performance.”

Burrows told Racing TV: “I thought she handled it all very well. Callum said she switched off great and in hindsight he said he probably got there a bit soon, but we’re still learning about her because she’s inexperienced.

“I thought she was very honest when the second horse came to her, I thought she was possibly going to get outstayed, but in the last half a furlong she was going away again.

“I felt she’d come forward from her last run here, her work at home had been very good, we thought we’d roll the dice and thankfully it’s come off.

“She’d have no trouble going back to a mile and a half and she’s an exciting filly. She’s in the Yorkshire Oaks, I think it is important she gets a bit of juice in the ground. We’ll see how she comes out of this, but Ascot in October (Champions Day) would suit her.”

Thady Gosden, joint trainer of runner-up Danielle, was delighted with her effort on what was her seasonal bow.

He said: “She is a very genuine filly who gives her all. That was a pleasing race first time back. The winner is a nice filly. Stepping up in trip has benefited her.

“We have been avoiding quicker ground with her but after the rain we had on Thursday, it suited her even though it was drying.

“The Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster would be a natural step with her.”