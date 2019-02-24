This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chosen Mate winner by a nose as Gordon Elliot claims victory in Naas

It was also a promising afternoon for Balrath trainer Gavin Cromwell who celebrated two winners on Sunday.

By Racing Post Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 6:31 PM
It was a busy Sunday afternoon in Naas.
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson
It was a busy Sunday afternoon in Naas.
Image: Niall Carson

GORDON ELLIOT HAS won the Grade 2 Paddy Power Onside App Novice Hurdle at Naas for two of the last three years with Hardline (2018) and Ball D’Arc (2016) and he continued his fantastic record in the race thanks to Chosen Mate justifying his odds-on favouritism – but only just.

Davy Russell skipped three lengths clear coming down to the last on Chosen Mate but the pair were all out to beat Hannon by a nose at the line.

It was the most thrilling finish of the afternoon at Naas and Chosen Mate could now be aimed at the Grand National festival at Aintree in April.

Balrath trainer Gavin Cromwell, meanwhile, is enjoying his best ever season and helped himself to a 47-1 double at Naas on Sunday.

There were victories for 14-1 shot Livingstones Quest in the Profile Systems Handicap Hurdle and then with Ger Fox guiding home 9-4 favourite Ming Dynasty in the Paddy Power Rewards Club Handicap Hurdle.

Today’s Race Results

Naas Rugby Club Maiden Hurdle [13.30]
1st: All For Joy
2nd: Momus
3rd: Fast Buck

Profile Systems Supporting Naas RFC Handicap Hurdle [14.00]
1st: Livingstones Quest
2nd: Viscount Wilson
3rd: So Enjoy

Paddy Power 6th Bet Free Novice Handicap Chase [14.30]
1st: Poker Party
2nd: Monatomic
3rd: Stowaway Forever

Paddy Power Onside App Novice Hurdle [15.00]
1st: Chosen Mate
2nd: Hannon
3rd: Milan Native

WhatOddsPaddy Chase [15.35]
1st: Cadmium
2nd: Doctor Phoenix
3rd: Tycoon Prince

Paddy Rewards Club Handicap Hurdle [16.05]
1st: Ming Dynasty
2nd: Mountain Fox
3rd: Ejayteekay

Naas Rugby Club Handicap Chase [16.35]
1st: Mon Lino
2nd: Danse Away
3rd: Thekingofconnemara

- Brian Fleming

