Chosen Mate winner by a nose as Gordon Elliot claims victory in Naas

GORDON ELLIOT HAS won the Grade 2 Paddy Power Onside App Novice Hurdle at Naas for two of the last three years with Hardline (2018) and Ball D’Arc (2016) and he continued his fantastic record in the race thanks to Chosen Mate justifying his odds-on favouritism – but only just.

Davy Russell skipped three lengths clear coming down to the last on Chosen Mate but the pair were all out to beat Hannon by a nose at the line.

It was the most thrilling finish of the afternoon at Naas and Chosen Mate could now be aimed at the Grand National festival at Aintree in April.

Chosen Mate just repels the late lunge of the talented juvenile hurdler Hannon to take the Grade 2 Novice Hurdle at Naas pic.twitter.com/sfEp2kGh0j — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 24, 2019 Source: Racing TV /Twitter

Balrath trainer Gavin Cromwell, meanwhile, is enjoying his best ever season and helped himself to a 47-1 double at Naas on Sunday.

There were victories for 14-1 shot Livingstones Quest in the Profile Systems Handicap Hurdle and then with Ger Fox guiding home 9-4 favourite Ming Dynasty in the Paddy Power Rewards Club Handicap Hurdle.

Today’s Race Results

Naas Rugby Club Maiden Hurdle [13.30]

1st: All For Joy

2nd: Momus

3rd: Fast Buck

Profile Systems Supporting Naas RFC Handicap Hurdle [14.00]

1st: Livingstones Quest

2nd: Viscount Wilson

3rd: So Enjoy

Paddy Power 6th Bet Free Novice Handicap Chase [14.30]

1st: Poker Party

2nd: Monatomic

3rd: Stowaway Forever

Paddy Power Onside App Novice Hurdle [15.00]

1st: Chosen Mate

2nd: Hannon

3rd: Milan Native

WhatOddsPaddy Chase [15.35]

1st: Cadmium

2nd: Doctor Phoenix

3rd: Tycoon Prince

Paddy Rewards Club Handicap Hurdle [16.05]

1st: Ming Dynasty

2nd: Mountain Fox

3rd: Ejayteekay

Naas Rugby Club Handicap Chase [16.35]

1st: Mon Lino

2nd: Danse Away

3rd: Thekingofconnemara

- Brian Fleming

