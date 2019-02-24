Chosen Mate winner by a nose as Gordon Elliot claims victory in Naas

GORDON ELLIOT HAS won the Grade 2 Paddy Power Onside App Novice Hurdle at Naas for two of the last three years with Hardline (2018) and Ball D’Arc (2016) and he continued his fantastic record in the race thanks to Chosen Mate justifying his odds-on favouritism – but only just.
Davy Russell skipped three lengths clear coming down to the last on Chosen Mate but the pair were all out to beat Hannon by a nose at the line.
It was the most thrilling finish of the afternoon at Naas and Chosen Mate could now be aimed at the Grand National festival at Aintree in April.
Balrath trainer Gavin Cromwell, meanwhile, is enjoying his best ever season and helped himself to a 47-1 double at Naas on Sunday.
There were victories for 14-1 shot Livingstones Quest in the Profile Systems Handicap Hurdle and then with Ger Fox guiding home 9-4 favourite Ming Dynasty in the Paddy Power Rewards Club Handicap Hurdle.
Today’s Race Results
Naas Rugby Club Maiden Hurdle [13.30]
1st: All For Joy
2nd: Momus
3rd: Fast Buck
Profile Systems Supporting Naas RFC Handicap Hurdle [14.00]
1st: Livingstones Quest
2nd: Viscount Wilson
3rd: So Enjoy
Paddy Power 6th Bet Free Novice Handicap Chase [14.30]
1st: Poker Party
2nd: Monatomic
3rd: Stowaway Forever
Paddy Power Onside App Novice Hurdle [15.00]
1st: Chosen Mate
2nd: Hannon
3rd: Milan Native
WhatOddsPaddy Chase [15.35]
1st: Cadmium
2nd: Doctor Phoenix
3rd: Tycoon Prince
Paddy Rewards Club Handicap Hurdle [16.05]
1st: Ming Dynasty
2nd: Mountain Fox
3rd: Ejayteekay
Naas Rugby Club Handicap Chase [16.35]
1st: Mon Lino
2nd: Danse Away
3rd: Thekingofconnemara
- Brian Fleming
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS