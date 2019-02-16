This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monalee expected to romp home in Red Mills Chase, but watch out for Killultagh Vic

A look ahead to today’s action at Gowran Park, and the impact that Presenting Percy’s absence might have.

By Racing Post Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 7:15 AM
6 minutes ago 27 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4496054
Killultagh Vic with Paul Townend at Cheltenham last year. Ruby Walsh will be on board today.
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

IT WAS HARD to pick holes in Sir Erec’s stylish Leopardstown success and he definitely deserves to be favourite for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, but his skimpy odds mean there must be value elsewhere and the one who looks overpriced at 20-1 is Coeur Sublime.

The son of Elusive Pimpernel, who beat Southern France in a Flat maiden at Navan, could easily be unbeaten over hurdles.

He was beaten a nose by Chief Justice in a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle at Fairyhouse in early December and would surely have won a Grade 2 at Leopardstown next time but for crashing out at the last when in front.

He missed an intended engagement at Leopardstown a fortnight ago due to quick ground but that might prove a blessing in disguise as he gets lumps of weight from his rivals, including 22lb from stablemate Farclas, in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle (1.50) at Gowran Park.

With Rashaan and Forge Meadow in there, you can guarantee a brisk tempo and that will play right into his hands. This race is her for the taking with the concessions he is getting and, if he wins, he certainly won’t be 20-1 for the Triumph.

The consensus seems to be that now Presenting Percy is out of the Red Mills Chase (2.30) Monalee will romp home, but it might not work out that way.

Killultagh Vic is rated identically to him yet he is in receipt of 7lb. He is a former Grade 1 winner whose jumping has been a major issue but there were promising signs in the Galmoy last time and that ought to have helped restore his confidence.

Anibale Fly wants further, as does Edwulf, so it looks a match on paper and there is too much between Killultagh Vic and Monalee in the market.

There is no Presenting Percy in attendance but Davy Russell and Pat Kelly can still pay a visit to the winners’ enclosure with Dawn Raider who looks to have plenty to offer in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (3.05).

He has not won for a while but has been a model of consistency and a repeat of his Cheltenham effort in October could be good enough. He has won off a break in the past too.

- David Jennings

Saturday’s tips

Coeur Sublime
1.50 Gowran Park

Killultagh Vic
2.30 Gowran Park

Dawn Raider
3.05 Gowran Park

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

