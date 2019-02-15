Surprise as Presenting Percy out of Red Mills Chase

Davy Russell celebrates winning the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle with Presenting Percy at Gowran Park last month.

PRESENTING PERCY, A a best-priced 3-1 favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, will miss the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park tomorrow.

Pat Kelly’s stable star was a surprise absentee from the declarations this morning for the Grade 2 event, which has four runners.

Presenting Percy returned with a cosy victory in the Galmoy Hurdle at the track last month and was expected to try to go one better than when beaten by the ill-fated Irish Grand National winner Our Duke in the race last year.

Grade 1 winner Monalee is left to face last year’s Irish Gold Cup winner Edwulf, last year’s Gold Cup third and Grand National fourth Anibale Fly, with Killultagh Vic completing the field.

- Brian Fleming