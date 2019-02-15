This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Surprise as Presenting Percy out of Red Mills Chase

Pat Kelly’s stable star was an absentee from the declarations this morning.

By Racing Post Friday 15 Feb 2019, 11:41 AM
1 hour ago 846 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4495312
Davy Russell celebrates winning the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle with Presenting Percy at Gowran Park last month.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Davy Russell celebrates winning the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle with Presenting Percy at Gowran Park last month.
Davy Russell celebrates winning the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle with Presenting Percy at Gowran Park last month.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

PRESENTING PERCY, A a best-priced 3-1 favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, will miss the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park tomorrow.

Pat Kelly’s stable star was a surprise absentee from the declarations this morning for the Grade 2 event, which has four runners.

Presenting Percy returned with a cosy victory in the Galmoy Hurdle at the track last month and was expected to try to go one better than when beaten by the ill-fated Irish Grand National winner Our Duke in the race last year.

Grade 1 winner Monalee is left to face last year’s Irish Gold Cup winner Edwulf, last year’s Gold Cup third and Grand National fourth Anibale Fly, with Killultagh Vic completing the field.

- Brian Fleming 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp almost became Bayern coach, says club president Hoeness
    Klopp almost became Bayern coach, says club president Hoeness
    Barkley and Giroud on target as Chelsea earn 2-1 win over Malmo
    Valencia take control of tie with two-goal defeat of Celtic
    ENGLAND
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie