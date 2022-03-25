Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 25 March 2022
GPA player reps vote unanimously to escalate protest against GAA

Inter-county players to write to the GAA’s commercial partners to warn of likely disruption to launch events in the coming weeks.

By Niall Kelly Friday 25 Mar 2022, 5:20 PM
23 minutes ago
"We are in this together," Parsons tells GPA members in latest letter.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE GAELIC PLAYERS ASSOCIATION will escalate their protest against the GAA in the coming weeks following a unanimous vote by team captains and player representatives on Thursday.

As well as continuing to make themselves unavailable for televised broadcast interviews on matchdays, the players have also confirmed that they will not attend any of the forthcoming GAA media launch events in the coming weeks.

Players will also write to the GAA’s commercial partners to warn them of the likely disruption to their own media events in the coming weeks.

“The unity shown on last night’s call was a very clear illustration that we are in this together,” GPA CEO Tom Parsons wrote in a letter circulated to members on Friday.

“Players noted that we are still open to discussions with the GAA to resolve these issues.”

This escalated action is the latest development in inter-county players’ ongoing row with the GAA, which centres on a number of issues in relation to players’ expenses.

“On the call, examples of disappointing treatment of you and your fellow players were discussed,” Parsons wrote.

“Some issues highlighted were:

  • “In one county, more than 20 players living outside their county are not being permitted to claim expenses from that address Friday to Sunday. Attempts are being made to force them to only claim expenses from their family address within their county. This is despite the fact that their sole reason for this journey is to attend training. If imposed this could result in financial distress to players, especially students.
  • “It was noted on the call that some players who have trained during pre-season and national league who subsequently get released from their squads are not being offered expenses.
  • “Where squads are carrying more than 32 players (which is the majority), those additional players, are in some cases being treated differently to those within the 32. That’s despite there being no difference in the preparation and training levels for these players. The imposed charter by the GAA does not protect them, as it serves 32.”

Parsons added: “We all agreed that when it comes to basic expenses, all players training and preparing to play our inter-county games should be treated equally.  

“Players on the call reiterated their belief that players should not be used as a cost control measure in any circumstances. This is a fundamental point of principle for players. Players were also unanimous in their agreement that they will not stand for a situation where any fellow players are subject to the inequality of treatment outlined in the examples above. The message that 30% of players are students was reinforced on the call.”

About the author
Niall Kelly
