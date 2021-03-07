BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 7 March 2021
Advertisement

Grace Kelly scores West Coast Eagles' only goal in defeat to Fremantle

Aishling Sheridan helped Collingwood maintain their winning start with a sixth consecutive victory.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Mar 2021, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 880 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5374289
Grace Kelly of West Coast Eagles (file pic).
Grace Kelly of West Coast Eagles (file pic).
Grace Kelly of West Coast Eagles (file pic).

THERE WERE CONTRASTING fortunes for the Irish players on AFLW duty this morning.

Although the prolific Aishling Sheridan was unable to add to her goals tally, the Cavan woman did her bit nevertheless as Collingwood continued their march towards the finals series.

Mayo’s Grace Kelly, one of three Irishwomen in the West Coast Eagles team, did register a goal but it was merely a measure of consolation in their heavy loss to Fremantle.

Both of the Kelly sisters, Grace and Niamh, featured for the Eagles in the Western Derby, while Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy was also back in action after a knee injury.

However, they suffered a comprehensive defeat against the Dockers, who were already 52 points ahead by the time Grace Kelly got the Eagles on the board in the third quarter.

Fremantle ultimately put up the second-highest score in their history by running out 67-point winners (8-75) at the Optus Oval.

Mayo’s Sarah Rowe remained absent with a shoulder injury as Collingwood recorded their sixth consecutive victory, which leaves the Pies with a four-point lead at the top.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

They were 51-15 winners against Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park.

Today’s AFLW results

  • Carlton 65 (10.4) Geelong 31 (4.7)
  • Collingwood 51 (7.9) Western Bulldogs 15 (2.3)
  • West Coast Eagles 8 (1.2) Fremantle 75 (11.9)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie