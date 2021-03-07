Grace Kelly scores West Coast Eagles' only goal in defeat to Fremantle

THERE WERE CONTRASTING fortunes for the Irish players on AFLW duty this morning.

Although the prolific Aishling Sheridan was unable to add to her goals tally, the Cavan woman did her bit nevertheless as Collingwood continued their march towards the finals series.

Mayo’s Grace Kelly, one of three Irishwomen in the West Coast Eagles team, did register a goal but it was merely a measure of consolation in their heavy loss to Fremantle.

Both of the Kelly sisters, Grace and Niamh, featured for the Eagles in the Western Derby, while Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy was also back in action after a knee injury.

However, they suffered a comprehensive defeat against the Dockers, who were already 52 points ahead by the time Grace Kelly got the Eagles on the board in the third quarter.

Defence ➡️ attack in no time as Grace Kelly kicks the Eagles' first 🦅#AFLW | #AFLWEaglesFreo pic.twitter.com/k5JC1pb6yF — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) March 7, 2021

Fremantle ultimately put up the second-highest score in their history by running out 67-point winners (8-75) at the Optus Oval.

Mayo’s Sarah Rowe remained absent with a shoulder injury as Collingwood recorded their sixth consecutive victory, which leaves the Pies with a four-point lead at the top.

They were 51-15 winners against Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park.

Today’s AFLW results