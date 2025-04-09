Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott accused of sexually abusing children

FORMER WORLD SNOOKER champion Graeme Dott has been accused of sexually abusing children.

The 47-year-old is facing charges of historic sex abuse against a boy and a girl.

Court papers allege he abused the girl in Glasgow between 1993 and 1996, beginning when she was around 10.

He is said to have told her to remove her clothing, exposed his genitals to her and sexually assaulted her.

He faces a second charge of sexually abusing a boy between 2006 and 2010, in locations in Lanarkshire, from when the child was aged around seven.

Advertisement

Dott, who won the 2006 World Championship title, has been suspended by snooker’s governing body, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).

A short statement on the WPBSA website read: “Graeme Dott has been suspended by the WPBSA due to a case which is scheduled to be heard before the High Court in Scotland.

“Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the WPBSA to make any further comment.”

Dott defeated Peter Ebdon to win the 2006 World Championship title at the Crucible in Sheffield.

He also reached the final in both 2004, when he was beaten by Ronnie O’Sullivan, and 2010, losing out to Australian Neil Robertson.

Having turned professional in 1994, Dott has been a regular on the World Snooker Tour circuit.

However, this season has seen him fall down the rankings to outside the world’s top 50.

Dott was set to enter this year’s World Snooker Championship qualifiers in the second round against either Wang Yuchen or Brian Cini on Friday.

Given Dott has the right to appeal over his suspension by the WPBSA, he currently remains in the draw, the PA news agency understands.

But is it unlikely that process could be completed in time for him to play on Friday as scheduled.

The case is due to call at the High Court in Glasgow in June.