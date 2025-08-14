The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ex-world snooker champion Graeme Dott to stand trial over child sexual abuse allegations
FORMER WORLD SNOOKER champion Graeme Dott is to stand trial next year over allegations of child sexual abuse.
Dott (48) is accused of two charges relating to primary school-age children.
The allegations span between 1993 and 1996 involving a girl, and 2006 to 2010 involving a boy, both in the Glasgow region.
A virtual hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today was told Dott, who was not present, denies the charges.
Defending, Euan Dow said: “He pleads not guilty to two charges on the indictment.
“The position of the accused is that the allegations are fabricated and there is no truth in any of them.”
A trial date was set for 17 August next year at the same court and bail was continued.
Dott won the 2006 World Snooker Championship and was runner up in 2004 and 2010.
Written by Press Association and posted on TheJournal.ie
