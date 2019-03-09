This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McDowell tumbles out of top ten after difficult second round at Bay Hill

The 34-year-old carded a second-round 75, dropping 39 places at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

By Cian Roche Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 9:58 AM
1 hour ago 633 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4532104
Graeme McDowell during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Graeme McDowell during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Graeme McDowell during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GRAEME MCDOWELL WILL have his work cut out for him this weekend after his second round 75 saw him tumble out of the top 10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Off in search of a spot at this year’s Open in Portrush, the 34-year-old produced a wonderful opening round 68 in Florida on Thursday to leave him with a share of third.

Starting Friday’s round just three shots off leader Rafael Cabrera-Bello, McDowell struggled to find anything to smile about and picked up just a single birdie over the course of the afternoon.

With a maximum of three Open qualification places on offer to those who finish in the top 10 this week, the Portrush native knows he will have to reverse his fortunes if he is to be in a position to challenge for a second-ever major in his hometown.

Starting Friday’s round on the back nine, McDowell dropped his first shot of the day on 17 before a wonderful 18ft birdie putt brought him back to four under-par.

His form did begin to deteriorate around the turn after bogeys on the first and second hole.

This time around, however, McDowell was unable to claw back the deficit and dropped another shot on the seventh to leave him with three bogeys on his final nine holes.

The result leaves him back on one under-par and tied for 42nd, falling 39 places.

PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Second Round Graeme McDowell struggled on his final nine holes of the afternoon to drop out of the top 10. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Defending champion Rory McIlroy, who won last year with an 18-under 270 total, fired a 70 and is tied for 31st.

The golf course is hard,” said McIlroy. “It’s probably more of a test off the tee than the last few weeks. If I hit fairways on the weekend, I’ll feel like I’ve got a good chance.”

Tommy Fleetwood, meanwhile, drained two eagles en route to grabbing a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the Invitational in Florida.

The 28-year-old Englishman, who is seeking his first title on the US Tour, posted a six-under 66 at the Bay Hill course to tie Keegan Bradley at the top of the leaderboard with a nine-under 135 total.

Former PGA Championship winner Bradley fired a four-under 68 to seize a share of a 36-hole lead for the first time since 2013.

Fleetwood rolled in eagles on the sixth and 12th holes to become the only player to have two eagles in a round twice this season. He also did it in his most recent start at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

“Hopefully, I can continue to play well around here,” said Fleetwood, who now has nine straight sub-70 second round scores on the Tour.

It was just nice to have a day like that and just constantly feel at ease, really, with hitting good golf shots.”

Fleetwood’s last tournament win came on the European Tour when he captured the 2018 Abu Dhabi event.

His has finished runner-up twice in his career on the PGA Tour at last year’s US Open and the 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship.

“I’ve done a lot of good things over the last two, three years,” he said. “That would be the next logical step to win in America or win on the PGA Tour and then see where we go from there.”

Jhonattan Vegas and Billy Horschel are part of a group of six golfers at five-under 139, four strokes back of the Fleetwood and Bradley.

Vegas shot a two-under 70 and Horschel, who teed off in the morning group, had a 71.

First round leader Rafa Cabrera Bello shot a 75 and is tied for ninth.

Among the players missing the cut by one stroke are Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh.

Former champion Mickelson missed the cut with rounds of 68 and 78.

“That’s probably the score I deserved,” he said of his 78 which included a couple of double bogeys.

– Additional reporting © AFP 2019 

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    FOOTBALL
    Norwich see off Swansea to move five points clear in the Championship
    Norwich see off Swansea to move five points clear in the Championship
    Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbles off after 40 minutes in Liverpool comeback
    'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'
    IRELAND
    Irish centurion's full focus on captaining club as life goes on after international duty
    Irish centurion's full focus on captaining club as life goes on after international duty
    Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week
    Afghanistan thrash Ireland to take ODI series lead

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie