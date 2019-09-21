This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shock Granada win sees Barcelona endure worst start to La Liga season since 1994

Goals from Ramon Azeez and Alvaro Vadillo earned promoted Granada a famous 2-0 win.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 10:23 PM
38 minutes ago 2,012 Views 1 Comment
Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann dejected.
Image: AP/PA Images
Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann dejected.
Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann dejected.
Image: AP/PA Images

GRANADA SHOCKED BARCELONA 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday night to increase the pressure on Ernesto Valverde, who has overseen the Blaugrana’s worst start to the season since 1994-95.

Diego Martinez’s side had won their past two league games and led in the second minute, Ramon Azeez heading in at the back post, and they made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Arturo Vidal was penalised for handball after a VAR check and Alvaro Vadillo sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way to leave Barca, who brought Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati on at half-time, with a mountain to climb.

Barca are winless in seven away games in all competitions and struggling in seventh, while promoted Granada are the shock league leaders after their third straight clean sheet.

Junior Firpo was making his first LaLiga start for Barcelona but he made two errors as Granada took the lead with 63 seconds on the clock.

Antonio Puertas profited on Junior’s twin mistakes to race clear and deliver a low cross that ballooned over Ter Stegen via a deflection off Gerard Pique for Azeez to nod home.

Luis Suarez hit a free-kick into the wall as Barca tried to strike back, but they ended the first half without recording a shot on target.

After Messi came on at half-time, Barca almost gifted Granada a second. Ter Stegen carelessly dropped a cross, the goalkeeper recovering in time to beat Roberto Soldado to the loose ball.

Granada doubled their lead in the 66th minute, Arturo Vidal conceding a penalty shortly after replacing Ivan Rakitic, with Vadillo beating Ter Stegen from the spot.

Despite Messi and Fati adding zest to their attack, Barca still could not find a way through, the captain forcing Rui Silva into his first save with eight minutes to play.

