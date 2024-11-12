Advertisement
Michael Van Gerwen and Keane Barry after their Ally Pally meeting last December. Alamy Stock Photo
Freelove the darts

Barry and Rock bow out at Grand Slam of Darts on night where MVG is stunned

Michael van Gerwen crashed out at the hands of Ryan Joyce.
10.13pm, 12 Nov 2024
KEANE BARRY AND JOSH Rock were eliminated from the Grand Slam of Darts on a night where Michael van Gerwen sensationally crashed out.

Meath’s Barry was defeated 5-1 by Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh in their group decider, while Antrim’s Rock exited after a 5-2 loss to Stephen Bunting.

Van Gerwen, meanwhile, was stunned by Ryan Joyce. The Englishman won 5-4.

Luke Littler missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish against Lourence Ilagan in Group F.

After the 17-year-old stormed into a two-leg lead, Ilagan hit back to level at 2-2. Littler held his nerve with double-top to make it 3-2 before hitting bullseye in the next leg to move one step away.

Ilagan checked out to claw back another leg, but Littler then threw eight perfect darts before failing to pin double 12 for the perfect leg. He did check out to claim a 5-3 victory.

In the opening fixture of the night, Gary Anderson made it three wins from three with victory over Noa-Lynn van Leuven – which included an impressive 140 checkout to put himself 2-1 in front.

Gian van Veen beat Wessel Nijman 5-4 in an all-Dutch affair.

The pair were locked at 4-4 when Van Veen took advantage of a no-score by Nijman to snatch the win.

Jermaine Wattimena edged Mensur Suljovic 5-4.

More to follow.

Author
Press Association
