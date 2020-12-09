League of Ireland stalwart Bolger on the hunt for new club after Rovers departure

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Greg Bolger has confirmed he is leaving the club after three seasons at the Hoops.

The 32-year-old penned a message on social media this afternoon announcing his exit in the wake of Rovers’ FAI Cup final defeat on Sunday, in which he continued his return from a career-threatening injury.

“Sadly last Sunday was my last time wearing a Shamrock Rovers jersey,” he wrote. “The club informed me about three weeks ago so I was desperate to go out on a high but luck wasn’t on our side Sunday unfortunately.

“I just want to thank the club, fans, player and the management for there [sic] support over the last three years. We’ve shared some great memories together which will last a lifetime with me and being part of this club’s history, I’ll be forever grateful for. Thank you.”

Bolger suffered a badly-broken leg in a mid-summer friendly, and made a successful return to league action five months later against Sligo Rovers. The Wexford man came off the bench in the 83rd minute of Stephen Bradley’s side’s 4-2 extra-time defeat to Dundalk on Sunday.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Bolger finishes his stay at the Dubliners with a 2020 league title and a 2019 FAI Cup medal, having arrived from Cork City off the back of a 2017 league and cup double at the start of the 2018 season,

He is now on the lookout for a new club after a colourful league of Ireland career in which he also win the league in 2013, and the cup in 2014, with St Pat’s.