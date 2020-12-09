BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

League of Ireland stalwart Bolger on the hunt for new club after Rovers departure

‘Being part of this club’s history, I’ll be forever grateful for.’ the midfielder wrote, confirming his exit on social media.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 1:30 PM
25 minutes ago 568 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5293677
Greg Bolger dejected after Rovers' FAI Cup final defeat on Sunday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Greg Bolger dejected after Rovers' FAI Cup final defeat on Sunday.
Greg Bolger dejected after Rovers' FAI Cup final defeat on Sunday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Greg Bolger has confirmed he is leaving the club after three seasons at the Hoops.

The 32-year-old penned a message on social media this afternoon announcing his exit in the wake of Rovers’ FAI Cup final defeat on Sunday, in which he continued his return from a career-threatening injury.

“Sadly last Sunday was my last time wearing a Shamrock Rovers jersey,” he wrote. “The club informed me about three weeks ago so I was desperate to go out on a high but luck wasn’t on our side Sunday unfortunately.

“I just want to thank the club, fans, player and the management for there [sic] support over the last three years. We’ve shared some great memories together which will last a lifetime with me and being part of this club’s history, I’ll be forever grateful for. Thank you.”

Bolger suffered a badly-broken leg in a mid-summer friendly, and made a successful return to league action five months later against Sligo Rovers. The Wexford man came off the bench in the 83rd minute of Stephen Bradley’s side’s 4-2 extra-time defeat to Dundalk on Sunday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Bolger finishes his stay at the Dubliners with a 2020 league title and a 2019 FAI Cup medal, having arrived from Cork City off the back of a 2017 league and cup double at the start of the 2018 season,

He is now on the lookout for a new club after a colourful league of Ireland career in which he also win the league in 2013, and the cup in 2014, with St Pat’s.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie