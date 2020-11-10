FA chairman resigns after controversial comments to MPs

GREG CLARKE HAS resigned as chairman of the Football Association in the wake of his remarks to MPs today.

Clarke was earlier forced to apologise after he used the word “coloured” among other controversial comments before a Digital, Culture, Media, Sport committee.

The FA said: “We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman.

“Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course.”

Clarke was criticised by anti-discrimination group Kick It Out after saying that black and South Asian people had “different career interests” from each other, and also drew complaints for saying a coach had told him that the lack of women’s goalkeepers was due to girls not liking the ball being kicked at them.

Stonewall UK was among those who condemned Clarke when he insinuated that being gay was a “life choice”.

Clarke’s remarks came just two weeks after the FA launched a new diversity code, which aims to ensure more candidates from ethnic minorities can land top jobs.

The FA added: “We would also like to reaffirm that as an organisation, we are absolutely committed to doing everything we can to promote diversity, address inequality, and tackle all forms of discrimination in the game.”

The purpose of the FA chief appearing before the committee had been to discuss the governance of the game, particularly related to the financial rescue package from the Premier League to the EFL and also the recent revelations of his involvement in Project Big Picture discussions.

But Clarke ended up creating a new storm for English football with a series of controversial remarks.