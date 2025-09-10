The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Greg McGonigle returns for a second spell as manager of Armagh ladies
ARMAGH LADIES COUNTY board have appointed Greg McGonigle as their new senior manager.
McGonigle had been in charge of the Orchard for the 2024 season, where he had Joe Feeney and Darnell Parkinson as his backroom team.
After stepping away from the role after one season, Feeney and Parkinson managed them last year.
Their season had been promising, with an Ulster title win and losing the Division 1 final to Kerry.
However, their exit from the group stages of the All-Ireland with defeat to Kildare was something of a shock.
McGonigle, who previously managed Monaghan and Dublin, brings a backroom team of Darren Swift and Paddy McNally of Monaghan, with Pearse Ógs clubman Fergal Duffy.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Armagh Back once again GAA Greg Mcgonigle Ladies Football