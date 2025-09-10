Greg McGonigle returns for a second spell as manager of Armagh ladies

ARMAGH LADIES COUNTY board have appointed Greg McGonigle as their new senior manager.

McGonigle had been in charge of the Orchard for the 2024 season, where he had Joe Feeney and Darnell Parkinson as his backroom team.

After stepping away from the role after one season, Feeney and Parkinson managed them last year.

Their season had been promising, with an Ulster title win and losing the Division 1 final to Kerry.

Advertisement

However, their exit from the group stages of the All-Ireland with defeat to Kildare was something of a shock.

McGonigle, who previously managed Monaghan and Dublin, brings a backroom team of Darren Swift and Paddy McNally of Monaghan, with Pearse Ógs clubman Fergal Duffy.