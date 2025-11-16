HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON HAILED his Irish heroes after their absurd 3-2 win over Hungary in Budapest.

Troy Parrott’s hat-trick means Ireland have sealed a place in the World Cup play-offs next March, making real their hopes of competing at a first Fifa jamboree since 2002.

“I know where we are”, said Hallgrimsson at his post-match press conference. “I know what this means. Not only for this group. If we keep on growing and winning, it’s not only about this team and the chances of going to the World Cup.

“That will help the FAI financially and all of Irish football: the women’s team, whoever it is.

Advertisement

“We should cherish that, and I hope in ten years, people will look back and say ‘These guys started this, that’s the team that started this journey. Because success is not now. Success is a constant journey to the right direction. It’s not a place in this moment. Let’s enjoy this moment, don’t forget where we are and where we are going.”

Hallgrimsson’s emphasis on collective effort means he ordinarily avoids singling out individuals, but he could not avoid hailing his hat-trick hero.

“It’s difficult not to give credit who scores three goals in a game as important as this one. It’s not difficult now not to talk about him, but for me, it’s always about the team. It’s not only about the goals, he is really hard-working. He is in a good place and he deserves this.”

As for how his players have found the belief to beat Portugal and Hungary back-to-back, Hallgrimsson said, “It’s growth, they are starting to believe more and more in each other, more and more in the system and formation and what they are doing.

“It’s lucky we were playing September, October and November. It was a good moment for growth. When you increase the level of belief, you automatically become better, and that’s a big credit to the players. All decisions are made quicker. Reactions to every action is quicker and quicker.

“We’ve always had the belief this team can qualify. We have everything, all of the weapons to qualify. This moment is special. In this moment, we are in a positive spiral. This was the biggest game we played in the Irish shirt, Portugal. Then that made Hungary the biggest game.

“Winning this one means the next game will be the bigger and if we win that one, there’s a bigger game after that.

“We need to give thanks to the people that have supported the players and given belief in this team. In these moments you will have a lot of friends, they are not the friends who will call you and pick you up and give you energy when you lose games.

“It’s easy to lose yourself, it’s easy to be happy with yourself and enjoy all the text messages you get now. Remember those who have supported you in bad times.”

Hungary coach Marco Rossi is currently enduring his own bad time, as his funeral match into his press conference ended in a lengthy, dejected silence before he responded to a question.

“I am lost for words, I cannot find the words”, said Rossi. “I am very sorry. We are very, very sorry for our boys for the fans. We didn’t see it ending this way but we conceded a goal in the dying minutes – just as in Ireland – so we knew they would play the long ball forward – it was their physicality.

“I told the boys to try and score a third at 2-1. We were not clinical enough and we failed and what happened happened.”

Related Reads Troy's tears of joy encapsulate a day to cherish as love affair with Irish team deepens Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Hungary Parrott's magnificent hat-trick sends Ireland to play-offs in amazing comeback win

“Luck was not on our side either. We let the opponent create chances at the end and there were unforced errors. We are a good team but we are not super human, we are not extraordinary or phenomenal.

“I don’t think we deserve this, I don’t’ think our fans deserve this – what a sad day.

“We knew very well Parrott’s ability and the others as well. If the opponent is in the box, then the chance is there. We could not keep him at bay.”