'I am man enough to apologise' - Hallgrimsson defuses tensions with Stephen Bradley

IRELAND BOSS HEIMIR Hallgrimsson has moved to defuse tensions with Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley over comments made last year in the wake of Rovers’ successful Conference League group phase.

Speaking in December, following Rovers’ victory over Borac Banja Luka, Hallgrimsson said ”hopefully they (Shamrock Rovers players) will get career change from this succes.”

Bradley interpreted this as the Irish manager suggesting the Rovers players would have to leave the League of Ireland to be considered for the senior Irish squad, saying last month Hallgrimsson’s comments were “absolutely ridiculous”, and “out of touch with what we need.”

Speaking at a squad announcement today, Hallgrimsson clarified this was not what he intended to communicate, and apologised if he caused confusion.

“It was not meant in any way as disrespect to the League of Ireland, if it came across that way I am man enough to say I apologise for that”, said Hallgrimsson.

“What I was saying was complementing what was probably going to happen, that there will be attention on the players, big attention on the coach and for the League of Ireland, it’s a positive spiral. Other clubs will be looking at what the club and coach are doing and ‘I want to do the same’. I think it’s only going to grow the League of Ireland.”

Shamrock Rovers’ defender Josh Honohan and ex-Rovers striker Johnny Kenny were included in the provisional squad for next week’s Nations League relegation play-off against Bulgaria, but neither made the final cut. A couple of LOI graduates have made the final cut, namely former St Pat’s defender James Abankwah and ex-Rovers striker Sinclair Armstrong. Abankwah has impressed at Watford on loan from Udinese this season, while Armstrong has been a regular starter for Bristol City.

The squad shows 11 changes from the previous selection in November, with Gavin Bazunu, Matt Doherty, Jimmy Dunne, Jake O’Brien and Will Smallbone, Mark Sykes earning recalls, having returned to fitness. Watford teenager Rocco Vata has been named in the senior squad for the first time, with Ireland’s options in wide areas depleted by injuries to Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Festy Ebosele.

“The winger position has been a little bit worrying for us”, said Hallgrimsson.

“It gives us a chance to call in Rocco Vata, who has had really good performances for Watford as well, so a guy who can win games, give us something different, has scored a few really nice goals this season, so nice to see him in our environment, we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Hallgrimsson revealed Andrew Moran – who made his senior competitive debut in the 5-0 loss to England in November – was close to a call-up, but narrowly missed out on selection.

“We just think other players fit better to play this game”, said Hallgrimsson. “It has nothing to do with somebody being on a downward trajectory, I think he is in a good path and playing a lot of minutes at Stoke, some good and some not as good as young players normally perform, but he has been impressive. He was one of the positives from the second half against England, he took responsibility and was comfortable on the ball under pressure. He is one I think who should grow with the team under pressure.”

Jayson Molumby has been left out as he is suspended for the first leg against Bulgaria in Plovdiv, while Liam Scales – also banned for that game – has been ruled out of both games through injury.

Seamus Coleman has been left out too, having only just worked his way back to fitness at Everton.

“Seamus is back to fitness, was in the [Everton] squad against Wolves, but hasn’t played for a long time”, said Hallgrimsson. “I spoke to him yesterday and he was obviously not been thrilled with not being in the squad.

“He wants always to be in the squad like everybody should, but understood it that we would select Matt and Jake.”

John Patrick Finn, who is currently on loan at Ligue Un side Reims, was under consideration for selection but missed out.

“We have been looking at him, he has been getting a lot of attention”, said Hallgrimsson. “He went into a new league and has had some good games and so not so good games, but he is on a good trajectory and we’ll keep an eye on him. We are watching him.”

Elsewhere, the FAI are confident Roma forward Kevin Zefi will play for Ireland, amid reports linking him with a transfer of association to Albania. Zefi was excluded from the Irish U21 squad for next week’s friendly matches against Scotland and Hungary. Zefi didn’t make the cut owing to a lack of game time with Roma’s U20s, and reports subsequently emerged the forward will this week instead play a friendly game for Albania’s U21s.

The FAI say Zefi is not eligible to play this game without an official transfer request being submitted to Fifa, which the FAI say has not been requested. The FAI are confident Zefi remains committed to Ireland.