Clear signs that Hallgrímsson's messages are coming through loud and clear for Ireland players

THE FOCUS IN training and in the various tactical meetings with players this week has centred on two primary elements of a concise gameplan.

The first was being quicker and more proactive with the good stuff that Ireland managed against Bulgaria over two legs of the successful Nations League promotion/relegation play-off in March.

There may have been five changes to the starting XI from the 2-1 win in Dublin, but that didn’t mean a shift or change in direction from the manager.

The message came through loud and clear to be sharp and aggressive out of possession while also doing the same around the final third once they had the chance to sustain pressure.

It’s why, for example, you would have seen Dara O’Shea sprint from his slot on the left side of defence and follow Abdallah Sima into Senegal’s half when the forward was hesitant with the ball at his feet and back to play.

O’Shea had the licence to be that aggressive and quick with his closing down rather than simply passing the man on to someone in midfield who might not have had the same momentum in their stride to keep Senegal going backwards.

That level of freedom for players in the moment to assess such a situation and take on the responsibility is another cornerstone of what Ireland are trying to achieve under Heimir Hallgrímsson.

It was evident again two minutes after the re-start when Jason Knight anticipated a breaking ball around 35 or so yards from the opponents’ goal and straight away zipped a pass to Will Smallbone so his fellow midfielder.

He let the ball run across his body, took one more touch to set himself for a shot centrally but directed it far too close to Yehvann Diouf and that allowed the goalkeeper make a comfortable save.

Still, it was sharp and positive and done with purpose; exactly what management asked of the players.

By that stage, of course, Ireland led after Kasey McAteer’s 21st minute goal. It was his first for the Boys in Green, coming on the occasion of his fifth cap and full debut. Friendly fire, perhaps, but if it can act as a catalyst for the Leicester City winger to make a telling impact in the World Cup qualifiers to come from September through November than it will be recalled as a pivotal moment.

Again, he showed anticipation and impressive instincts to get his goal, staying on the move after Ryan Manning – excellent all evening in an advanced central role and also on the left when required – kept the corner kick alive to connect with a deft header, and following up Diouf’s superb save with a calm touch and sharp swivel to fire low through the legs of Abdoulaye Seck.

Nathan Collins wins a header against Boulaye Dia. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Just as encouraging as that telling impact in the box was a piece of defending seven minutes before half-time that was the second element of the gameplan: stop Senegal’s counter attacks.

That was the second message repeated around camp all week, and when Habib Diarra looked as though he was about to break free down the left, McAteer’s willingness to sprint back and nick possession drew applause around Aviva Stadium.

Most pleased would have been Hallgrímsson and assistant John O’Shea as well as coach Paddy McCarthy.

There were three more clear examples of Ireland players ensuring they followed the doctrine laid out. Captain Nathan Collins led by example in the ninth minute when Manning looked to have been bundled over down the left after receiving a throw in, play was waved on and with the Brentford centre back advanced to try and get on the end of a ball into the box, he ended up sprinting 40 or so yards back to stop Senegal making it out of their own half.

Job done. Nine minutes later Knight and Smallbone also combined with pressure to hurry Krepin Diatta into a misplace pass from the centre when there was a break on down the left and numbers supporting centrally.

Best of all, and perhaps the strongest nod yet to Hallgrímsson finding out who among his squad have the capability of being that “bastard in the team” that he spoke of when he took charge, came on 56 minutes.

After Senegal cleared an Ireland corner, Knight picked up the ball around 40 yards out and adhered to the crowd’s roars of ‘shooooooooot.’ It was blocked down, and all of a sudden space opened up for Diatta to take the ball clear.

Killian Phillips made his Ireland debut. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

He was still only midway through his own half but before he could open his legs and get into his stride Collins clattered in from behind with a type of organised clumsiness that prevented the counter.

He was thoroughly apologetic for the incident, hands in the air straight away, but he knew exactly what he was doing and it was exactly what was required in that moment, and what was expected.

That the Senegal equaliser on 82 minutes came after a raft of subs had been made won’t soften the blow for Hallgrímsson. It would no doubt have been disallowed for offside after a VAR review had this game been one of consequence, but it was not in use so Cheikh Sabaly standing in Caoimhín Kelleher’s eye line went unpunished.

It undone so much good work in terms of the result but, crucially, it was a performance that highlighted how Hallgrímsson’s messages are coming through loud and clear with World Cup qualifying on the horizon.