Handre Pollard of South Africa. Alamy Stock Photo
Bulls confirm Handre Pollard return on two-year deal

The double World Cup-winning Springbok will see out the season with Leicester Tigers.
11.38am, 1 Mar 2025

HANDRE POLLARD HAS signed an initial two-year deal to return home to South Africa with the Bulls.

The double World Cup-winning Springbok is currently with Leicester Tigers after joining from Top 14 side Montpellier.

His Bulls contract starts on 1 July.

“I am really grateful for this opportunity,” he said on the team’s website.

“It’s something I don’t take for granted. Being able to come home after a great few years overseas, I’m beyond excited.

“⁠I started my career at the Vodacom Bulls, and those six years played a massive role in the person and player I am today. This team and franchise have always had a special place in my heart, and I can’t see myself anywhere else in South Africa.”

