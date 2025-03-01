Bulls confirm Handre Pollard return on two-year deal

HANDRE POLLARD HAS signed an initial two-year deal to return home to South Africa with the Bulls.
The double World Cup-winning Springbok is currently with Leicester Tigers after joining from Top 14 side Montpellier.
His Bulls contract starts on 1 July.
“I am really grateful for this opportunity,” he said on the team’s website.
“It’s something I don’t take for granted. Being able to come home after a great few years overseas, I’m beyond excited.
“I started my career at the Vodacom Bulls, and those six years played a massive role in the person and player I am today. This team and franchise have always had a special place in my heart, and I can’t see myself anywhere else in South Africa.”
