Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 23 August 2022
Advertisement

Haney and Kambosos lock in 'do-or-die' October rematch for lightweight crown

Kambosos, 29, says another defeat to Haney could spell the end of his career.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 457 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5846915
The American (L) and the Aussie will trade leather once more Down Under.
Image: AAP/PA Images
The American (L) and the Aussie will trade leather once more Down Under.
The American (L) and the Aussie will trade leather once more Down Under.
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIA’S ‘FEROCIOUS’ GEORGE Kambosos Jr will get a chance for revenge against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney on 16 October, promoters announced Tuesday, just months after a 12-round defeat.

The 23-year-old American won via unanimous decision in June, and the pair are set to lock horns in Melbourne again after Kambosos exercised his rematch clause.

“It’s going to be a good show, and 16 October is where I do my talking,” Kambosos, 29, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“That’s my whole career, where I’ve been the underdog. It’s nothing new for me.”

Haney added he was keen to show how much he had improved since the last bout.

“I know George is going to come to fight, he’s going to give his all, even more than he did the first time,” he said.

“It’ll make me showcase my skills even more.”

While June’s fight took place in front of a 41,000 strong crowd at Marvel Stadium, the rematch will be at the significantly smaller Rod Laver Arena.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Kambosos, who elevated his status in the sport with a stunning upset victory over Teofimo Lopez last November, flagged that if he does not win, it could signal the end of his career.

“I’m 29, this is do or die for me now,” he said.

“You will not see me — if I don’t overcome this fight — back in Australia fighting domestic guys. That’s not me.”

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie