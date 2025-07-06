Hansen shoots Norway to brink of quarter-finals

CAROLINE GRAHAM HANSEN fired Norway to the brink of the Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals with the decisive goal in Sunday’s 2-1 over Finland.

Barcelona star Hansen snatched the three points in Sion with a mis-hit cross six minutes before the end to keep Norway top of Group with a perfect six points.

Gemma Grainger’s side will become the first team to reach the last eight if Iceland fail to beat hosts Switzerland in Bern later on Sunday.

Norway looked set to dominate when Eva Nystrom diverted Hansen’s low cross into her own net, and they were unlucky not be two ahead midway through the first half after striking the woodwork twice in the space of a minute.

First, Ingrid Engen nodded Vilde Boe Risa’s probing cross onto the post in the 24th minute. Then, Finland goalkeeper Anna Koivunen tipped an inswinging corner onto the upright.

Koivunen pulled off two more superb stops four minutes later, tipping away Hansen’s low drive before charging out to deny Ada Hegerberg just as it looked like the former Ballon d’Or winner was certain to net from close range.

Koivunen’s goalkeeping heroics were rewarded in the 32nd minute when Oona Sevenius kept her head on the edge of the penalty box to guide home a superb leveller.

Finland suddenly looked far more likely to take the points, with Eveliina Summanen denied a brilliant goal when Norway goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand tipped a shot onto the post.

Hansen seemed to have missed her chance to win the match for Norway in the 82nd minute when she blasted over from point-blank range.

She made up moments later when she skipped past two Finnish defenders, burst into the box, evaded two more players and lofted the ball in off the post.