This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Arter off to Fulham on loan

The Bournemouth midfielder is linking up with his brother-in-law Scott Parker this season.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 4:24 PM
26 minutes ago 743 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4754553
Arter has joined the Cottagers.
Image: Twitter/Tony Khan
Arter has joined the Cottagers.
Arter has joined the Cottagers.
Image: Twitter/Tony Khan

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL HARRY Arter has completed a loan move to Fulham. 

The midfielder, 29, joins the Cottagers — relegated from the Premier League back in April — for the 2019/20 campaign from Bournemouth. 

London-born Arter spent season on loan at Cardiff City and made 25 appearances for the Bluebirds, who were also demoted to the Championship after finishing in the bottom three. 

He links up with brother-in-law Scott Parker at his new club. The pair both started out their careers at Charlton Athletic and Parker, who now manages Fulham, went on to marry Arter’s sister Carly. 

“I’m delighted to be here,” Arter said. “Fulham is a fantastic club with a lot of ambition who want to get back to the Premier League, and I hope I can help them achieve that this season.”

Harry Arter Arter in action for Ireland earlier this year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan added: “Harry Arter’s arrival at Fulham Football Club will strengthen our midfield and gives us another experienced and proven player who’s contributed to his former club’s promotion from the Championship.

Harry’s a great fit for our squad, and we believe he’ll help us achieve our main objective, a return to the Premier League. Come on Fulham!”

Fulham began the season with a 1-0 defeat to Barnsley over the weekend, and they face Blackburn Rovers at home this Saturday.

Arter’s move should come as good news to Ireland manager Mick McCarthy as he is likely to get regular game-time ahead of September’s Euro 2020 qualifiers. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie