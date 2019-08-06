Ireland's Arter off to Fulham on loan

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL HARRY Arter has completed a loan move to Fulham.

The midfielder, 29, joins the Cottagers — relegated from the Premier League back in April — for the 2019/20 campaign from Bournemouth.

London-born Arter spent season on loan at Cardiff City and made 25 appearances for the Bluebirds, who were also demoted to the Championship after finishing in the bottom three.

He links up with brother-in-law Scott Parker at his new club. The pair both started out their careers at Charlton Athletic and Parker, who now manages Fulham, went on to marry Arter’s sister Carly.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Arter said. “Fulham is a fantastic club with a lot of ambition who want to get back to the Premier League, and I hope I can help them achieve that this season.”

Arter in action for Ireland earlier this year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan added: “Harry Arter’s arrival at Fulham Football Club will strengthen our midfield and gives us another experienced and proven player who’s contributed to his former club’s promotion from the Championship.

Harry’s a great fit for our squad, and we believe he’ll help us achieve our main objective, a return to the Premier League. Come on Fulham!”

Fulham began the season with a 1-0 defeat to Barnsley over the weekend, and they face Blackburn Rovers at home this Saturday.

Arter’s move should come as good news to Ireland manager Mick McCarthy as he is likely to get regular game-time ahead of September’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.