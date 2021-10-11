Harry Byrne to miss Scarlets game as Leinster await news on hip injury

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Harry Byrne will miss Saturday’s United Rugby Championship fixture against the Scarlets, as the province await a further update on the out-half’s hip injury.

Byrne limped off just 22 minutes into his first appearance of the season after shipping a heavy knock to the hip during Saturday’s 43-7 win over Zebre at the RDS.

And Leinster say the 22-year-old will not feature this weekend as they wait to discover the full extent of the problem.

Meanwhile Rory O’Loughlin, who injured his shoulder in the round two win over Dragons, will also sit out the Scarlets game.

The province have not yet ruled out Ciarán Frawley or Scott Penny, who picked up soft tissue injuries against Zebre, with a decision on their availability due to be made later this week.

There was better news surrounding Adam Byrne and Jordan Larmour, with the pair both coming through their first game back from injury without any issues.

There was also a positive update on Caelan Doris, who is recovering from a calf injury. The backrower took some part in on-field training today and will step up his rehab as the week progresses ahead of a potential return to action this weekend.

Josh Murphy is also due to return to training this week as he steps up his recovery from a calf injury, as is Jack Dunne, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

There was no further update available on Dave Kearney (ankle), Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee) or Thomas Clarkson (hamstring).

