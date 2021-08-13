Nuno to make late call on whether Harry Kane faces Manchester City

TOTTENHAM BOSS Nuno Espirito Santo says he will decide whether Harry Kane will be involved against Manchester City after Saturday’s training session.

The England captain joined in with group training for the first time on Friday following a five-day quarantine period at the club’s training ground which came after he returned late from holiday.

Kane, who wants to join City this summer, was expected back from the Bahamas last Monday but did not show as he tried to force a move away.

Nuno spoke with the 28-year-old for the first time since his appointment and will take another look at Kane on Saturday.

“Harry joined the group today, he trained, we had a talk,” Nuno said on Friday.

“Of course it’s a private conversation but everything is OK. He’s preparing himself, like Bryan (Gil), like (Cristian) Romero, players that joined us later.

“We have to be careful but everything’s OK. We still have the session tomorrow to decide on players that don’t have too many sessions with us. We have to think and we still have the day of tomorrow to make decisions.

“He’s here with us. He’s a Tottenham player. We have to think about tomorrow. Let’s prepare the training session of tomorrow and go day by day.

“All the players who work with us are our players.”

Asked whether the striker is in the right frame of mind to play against the club he wants to play for.

Nuno did not reveal anything about the nature of his talks with Kane, but said: “My job is to prepare Tottenham players the best that I can.

“I don’t have any concerns about trying to convince players to play for Tottenham.

“It’s such a huge, it’s such a fantastic club. We should be proud of being here. My job is to prepare. Players know that that’s the way we work. I prepare them every day.”