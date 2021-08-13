Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 13 August 2021
Advertisement

Nuno to make late call on whether Harry Kane faces Manchester City

Nuno spoke with the 28-year-old for the first time since his appointment and will take another look at Kane on Saturday.

By Press Association Friday 13 Aug 2021, 5:29 PM
1 hour ago 612 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5522528

TOTTENHAM BOSS Nuno Espirito Santo says he will decide whether Harry Kane will be involved against Manchester City after Saturday’s training session.

The England captain joined in with group training for the first time on Friday following a five-day quarantine period at the club’s training ground which came after he returned late from holiday.

Kane, who wants to join City this summer, was expected back from the Bahamas last Monday but did not show as he tried to force a move away.

Nuno spoke with the 28-year-old for the first time since his appointment and will take another look at Kane on Saturday.

“Harry joined the group today, he trained, we had a talk,” Nuno said on Friday.

“Of course it’s a private conversation but everything is OK. He’s preparing himself, like Bryan (Gil), like (Cristian) Romero, players that joined us later.

“We have to be careful but everything’s OK. We still have the session tomorrow to decide on players that don’t have too many sessions with us. We have to think and we still have the day of tomorrow to make decisions.

“He’s here with us. He’s a Tottenham player. We have to think about tomorrow. Let’s prepare the training session of tomorrow and go day by day.

“All the players who work with us are our players.”

Asked whether the striker is in the right frame of mind to play against the club he wants to play for.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Nuno did not reveal anything about the nature of his talks with Kane, but said: “My job is to prepare Tottenham players the best that I can.

“I don’t have any concerns about trying to convince players to play for Tottenham.

“It’s such a huge, it’s such a fantastic club. We should be proud of being here. My job is to prepare. Players know that that’s the way we work. I prepare them every day.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie