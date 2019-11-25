This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kane welcomes 'proven winner' Mourinho after spending hours with Pochettino in wake of Spurs exit

‘I wanted to go and see him and chat, and it was nice to do that before the new manager came in,’ the England striker said.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Nov 2019, 8:12 AM
1 hour ago 3,133 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4905159
Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane.
Image: Dan Istitene
Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane.
Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane.
Image: Dan Istitene

HARRY KANE REVEALED he spent “a couple of hours” with Mauricio Pochettino in the wake of the Argentinian’s sacking as Tottenham manager.

Pochettino was sacked on Tuesday and replaced by Jose Mourinho, who guided Spurs to a 3-2 win at West Ham in his first game in charge.

Kane, who scored at the London Stadium, visited Pochettino the day after the 47-year-old was sacked.

“I’ve been to see him,” the star forward told UK newspapers.

“I went around his house and caught up with him the next day. It was a shock for everyone, so I wanted to go and see him and we had a chat for a couple of hours, and it was nice to do that before the new manager came in.

It’s been a week I’ve never really had in my career before. A big shock on Tuesday night for everyone, the players included. And then it was a quick turnaround all of a sudden we got a new manager, one of the best managers there has been in the game.

While Pochettino impressed at the helm of Tottenham, including reaching last season’s Champions League final, he failed to deliver a trophy.

Mourinho is a serial winner and Kane hopes the Portuguese tactician can lead Spurs to the trophies he craves.

“The gaffer has won every club he has gone to, there’s no hiding away from that,” he said.

He wants to win, he’s a proven winner. I’ve made it clear that I’m at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies, I’ve made it clear I want to win them here and it’s a big year for this.

“Realistically, we look at the Champions League and the FA Cup to try to do that. We will see how that goes and, from my point of view, I will keep doing what I’m doing and keep fighting for this club on the pitch.”

Spurs host Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday as they look to book their place in the knockout stage.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie