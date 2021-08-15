Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 15 August 2021
Harry Kane not included in Spurs squad for Premier League opener against Man City

The England captain has only had two training sessions with the first team following his late return from holiday.

By Press Association Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 4:10 PM
HARRY KANE IS not included in Tottenham’s squad for their Premier League opener against Manchester City.

The England captain, who wants to join City this summer, only had two training sessions with the first team following his late return from holiday.

And it was decided he was not fit enough to even take a place on the bench and did not travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tanguy Ndombele was also left out for Spurs, who named an unchanged side from the one that started the final friendly against Arsenal last week.

Jack Grealish made his full debut for City following his £100million move from Aston Villa, while Kevin De Bruyne was named on the bench.

