Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Friday 23 July 2021
Advertisement

Tottenham maintain Harry Kane is not for sale amid Manchester City interest

The England captain is keen to leave Spurs and reports have suggested a £160million move is close.

By Press Association Friday 23 Jul 2021, 10:21 AM
1 hour ago 1,239 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5503554

TOTTENHAM MAINTAIN THEY have no plans to sell Harry Kane this summer.

The England captain is keen to leave Spurs in order to win trophies and Premier League champions Manchester City have been interested in signing him, with reports suggesting a £160million move is close.

However, Tottenham have always said they had no intention of letting their star player go and the PA news agency understands that stance has not changed.

Kane, who turns 28 on Wednesday, has three years left on his existing deal at Spurs, who currently hold all the power.

The striker has grown frustrated at the club’s slide in recent years, having finished outside the Premier League’s top four in the two seasons since their run to the 2019 Champions League final.

He made public comments about his future at the end of last season, saying he needed a conversation with chairman Daniel Levy about his future, while also naming City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as the player he would most like to call a team-mate.

That did not detract from his form as he went on to win the Premier League’s golden boot and playmaker awards for the 2020-21 season.

But Levy’s position has always remained the same, insisting he would act in the club’s best interests.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Kane is currently on holiday following England’s Euro 2020 campaign, where they lost in the final to Italy.

He is due to return to Hotspur Way for pre-season training on 2 August and, in a strange quirk, Spurs begin their Premier League campaign against City on 15 August.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look ahead to the big one this weekend in Cape Town. Become a member for loads of more rugby podcasts and video analysis shows: members.the42.ie/

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie