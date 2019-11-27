This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He has pain, so that's not good' - Klopp

Fabinho was taken off in the first half of Liverpool’s Champions League game against Napoli, with the manager concerned by the injury.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 11:59 PM
FABINHO WAS LEFT in pain with an injury as Liverpool drew 1-1 at home to Napoli in the Champions League, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazil international was hurt in the 14th minute at Anfield on Wednesday, needing treatment after he collided with Napoli forward Hirving Lozano.

Fabinho was substituted after initially trying to play on, and Klopp indicated the midfielder will need tests to examine the extent of his injury.

“I don’t know. He has pain, so that’s not good,” Klopp told a news conference. ”He couldn’t continue, and he is a really hard one.

“I don’t want to say what I expect, because I hope that it is not that serious, but we will know more maybe tomorrow, maybe the day after. We will see.”

Liverpool missed the chance to secure a place in the next round of the Champions League, coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw thanks to Dejan Lovren’s header.

The Premier League leaders are at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

