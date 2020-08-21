Henrik Larsson has been appointed to the new coaching staff at Barcelona

NEW BARCELONA MANAGER Ronald Koeman has appointed Henrik Larsson to his coaching staff on a two-year contract.
Larsson, who previously managed Falkenberg and Helsingborg in the top flight of his native Sweden, spent two seasons of his playing career at Barcelona.
After a seven-year spell at Celtic, where he became a club legend, the striker went on to win the Champions League and two La Liga titles at Barca.
Earlier in Larsson’s career, he and Koeman – who has replaced the sacked Quique Setien at Camp Nou – were team-mates at Feyenoord.
Koeman has also added former Hoffenheim manager Alfred Schreuder – who a Barcelona club statement describes as “an expert in set pieces” – to his staff.
of the team
