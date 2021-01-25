BE PART OF THE TEAM

Cork City midfielder returns to English football, signing for Watford after stint on Leeside

Henry Ochieng joins the Hornets’ U23s.

By Emma Duffy Monday 25 Jan 2021, 5:06 PM
Cork City's Henry Ochieng (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork City's Henry Ochieng (file pic).
Cork City's Henry Ochieng (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KENYAN MIDFIELDER HENRY Ochieng has made the switch back across the Irish Sea, joining Watford FC after a season with Cork City.

The 22-year-old returns to English football, linking up with the Hornets’ U23 side.

A statement from Watford reads:

“Watford FC is pleased to confirm the signing of Under-23 midfielder Henry Ochieng.

“Having spent time at West Ham and Leyton Orient’s academies, Ochieng made his senior debut for the O’s in November 2016.

“The 22-year-old has since featured for Braintree Town, Welwyn Garden City, Wingate & Finchley and was most recently with Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

“Ochieng, who is capped by Kenya Under-23s, has signed until the end of the season.”

Ochieng was a shining light on Leeside through a disappointing season for the club, in which they were relegated to the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Prior to joining Cork, he lined out for Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian League Premier Division, and also worked under former City manager Neale Fenn at Leyton Orient through his academy years — another stint spent at West Ham.

Kenyan U23 Ochieng was also selected in the country’s senior squad for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in November 2018, but the match was cancelled.

“Delighted to have signed for @WatfordFC. Looking forward to the new journey ahead,” he wrote on Twitter this afternoon, having bid farewell to Cork just beforehand.

He noted: “Thank you to everyone @CorkCityFC for my season there. Met some amazing people and I’m grateful to have played for such a prestigious club. Wish you all the best for the years to come.”

