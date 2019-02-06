This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland

Jack Conan is likely to get the nod at number eight, while Quinn Roux comes into the second row.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 5:48 PM
11 minutes ago 1,019 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4480473

ROBBIE HENSHAW IS set to return to Ireland’s midfield for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland in Murrayfield.

The Leinster man lined out at fullback in last weekend’s defeat to England but is now likely to revert to the midfield with Garry Ringrose missing out due to a hamstring injury.

Robbie Henshaw Henshaw is set to revert to the midfield. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Henshaw’s switch to the 13 shirt is set to see Rob Kearney, who was omitted against England, come back into Joe Schmidt’s team at fullback.

Schmidt is also set to recall Sean O’Brien at openside flanker after he made an appearance off the bench against England, with Josh van der Flier likely to drop to the bench.

With CJ Stander missing due to a facial injury, Leinster man Jack Conan is in line for a big opportunity in Ireland’s number eight shirt – Schmidt’s hope being that Conan and O’Brien can add ball-carrying ballast.

Devin Toner’s ankle injury means Connacht second row Quinn Roux will start and call the lineouts against the Scots.

Otherwise, Schmidt is set to stick with the team that lost last time out, with Cian Healy, captain Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong making up the front row again. 

Roux partners James Ryan in the second row, while Peter O’Mahony is set to continue in the back row as O’Brien and Conan come in.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton will hope to be sharper in the halfback slots, while Bundee Aki will pair up with Henshaw in midfield.

Keith Earls is expected to be fit to start on the right wing after overcoming a hip injury, while Jacob Stockdale is likely to be on the left, with Kearney at 15.

Schmidt is due to officially name his matchday 23 tomorrow afternoon.

Possible Ireland team:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Quinn Roux
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Sean O’Brien
8. Jack Conan

