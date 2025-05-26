Henshaw's Leinster season over as Furlong suffers calf injury

LEINSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Robbie Henshaw’s season with the province is over due to a knee injury.

Henshaw will be out of action for up to a month, meaning he won’t play for Leinster in the URC knock-outs. However, that recovery timeframe leaves him in the mix for involvement on Ireland’s tour to Georgia and Portugal, or a late call-up from the Lions.

Leinster have also confirmed that tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong will miss this weekend’s URC quarter-final against the Scarlets having suffered a “minor calf injury.”

Furlong was on the Leinster bench for their clash with Glasgow two weekends ago but wasn’t used as a replacement after picking up a niggle.

Leinster have now revealed that Furlong has suffered a calf injury.

The 32-year-old prop has had major frustration with calf and hamstring injuries this season, missing Ireland’s November Tests series and all but one of their games in the Six Nations following a recurrence of his calf issue.

However, it’s understood that this latest calf injury is on Furlong’s other leg, not the one that caused his struggles earlier this season.

Furlong has been named as part of the Lions squad this summer and head coach Andy Farrell will hope to see him make a swift comeback this time around.

In better news for Leinster, wing Jordan Larmour is nearing his return from injury, having been sidelined since December.

Larmour is due to “step up the final stages of his rehabilitation this week and a final decision will be made on his availability later in the week,” according to Leinster.

Will Connors, Brian Deeny, James Culhane, and captain Caelan Doris remain on the injury list.