Dublin: 15°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Advertisement

Herring sets up Frampton fight after win by DQ over Oquendo

Oquendo was disqualified due to a clash of heads that hampered Herring’s vision.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 10:21 AM
Frampton fighting Tyler McCreary last year.
Image: Stevie English/INPHO
Image: Stevie English/INPHO

JAMAL HERRING said he wants to face Carl Frampton later this year after defending his WBO super-featherweight title against Jonathan Oquendo in Las Vegas last night.

Herring (22-2, 10 KOs) won the bout in the ‘bubble’ of the MGM Grand by an eighth round disqualification after reporting that he could not see due to an eye wound caused by a head clash in round five.

Referee Tony Weeks had ruled the clash intentional and deducted a point from Oquendo’s scorecard. It proved the deciding factor in the fight, though Herring also scored a third round knock-down of Oquendo.

The fight had been due to take place in July only to be called off twice when Herring contracted Covid-19.

“I still want the Carl Frampton fight next by all means,” Herring said after the fight, “November, December, whatever. I still want that fight next.”

Of last night’s DQ win, he said:

“It just got ugly. I wasn’t too satisfied with my performance, to be honest with you. In the beginning, everything was going real smooth.

“I put him down with an uppercut. We knew he was going to come head-first. We had to time it. In the end, I wasn’t happy with how I was looking. I’m disappointed with the outcome. I’ve never been in that situation.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

