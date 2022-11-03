Membership : Access or Sign Up
Rob Herring and Nick Timoney sign new Ulster contracts

Dan McFarland has welcomed the news of extensions for two ‘first-class operators on the pitch’.

33 minutes ago 342 Views 0 Comments
Rob Herring.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

NICK TIMONEY AND Rob Herring have both signed new contracts with Ulster, which keep them at the northern province until summer 2024/25.

The news comes amidst a big week for the duo: Herring is on on bench for Ireland’s meeting with South Africa on Saturday, while Timoney starts for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV tomorrow night.

Timoney, a graduate of the Ulster Academy in his seventh year at the province, is no stranger to Andy Farrell’s squad and will be hoping to return sooner rather than later.

A versatile back rower, the 27-year-old Dubliner topped the United Rugby Championship [URC] tackle chart last season with a 98% success rate, and is looking to continue in that same vein going forward.

“I’m delighted to be extending my time at Ulster,” Timoney said after committing the upcoming two years to the province.

“We’ve got an incredibly exciting group at the moment, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve over the next couple of years.”

Cape Town-born Herring, who has over 200 Ulster caps under his belt, has also pledged his immediate future to the side. The 32-year-old hooker has excelled for club and country of late, and will aim to keep that up.

“I’m delighted to sign on again with Ulster, a province I’m really proud to represent,” he noted.

“From players to support staff, the club is full of great people whose standards and ambition to win are very high. That’s something I’m excited to continue to be a part of over the next couple seasons.”

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland welcomed the news of retaining two key members of the pack.

“Both Nick and Rob exemplify the pace and physicality that we want to see from our forwards. They are first-class operators on the pitch, and demonstrate that week in week out for the club, as well as in an international setting.

“I look forward to both playing a key role in driving forward our ambitions in the seasons ahead, with their influence on our club extending far beyond what happens for eighty minutes on the pitch. It’s going to be an exciting couple of seasons ahead for these two players, and us as a collective.”

The42 Team

