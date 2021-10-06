Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Pay for your own Covid tests,' Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin tells unvaccinated players and staff

Around 82% of all players in the Bundesliga are reportedly vaccinated, with 90% of Hertha’s squad and staff fully jabbed.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 4:05 PM
A view of Hertha's home ground, the Olympiastadion.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

HERTHA BERLIN ARE to insist players and backroom staff who refuse to be vaccinated pay for their own Covid-19 tests in the future, the Bundesliga club confirmed Wednesday.

A club spokesman told AFP subsidiary SID that players or staff who refuse a coronavirus vaccine will soon have to pay for their own PCR testing, which costs around €70 each time.

Under German Football League (DFL) rules, players must have a PCR test twice a week, but Hertha have their personnel tested six times every week.

Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic told German daily Bild that “90%” of their playing squad and staff are vaccinated.

Around 82% of all players in the Bundesliga are reportedly vaccinated.

The Hertha squad has already been quarantined twice this year due to outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Hertha Berlin has made a poor start to the Bundesliga season by losing five of their first seven league games.

© – AFP, 2021

