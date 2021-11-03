Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 3 November 2021
Hibernian see two Scottish Premiership games postponed due to Covid outbreak

Their next game is now scheduled to be against defending champions Rangers in Glasgow on 21 November.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Nov 2021, 1:01 PM
51 minutes ago 345 Views 0 Comments
Hibernian's Easter Road stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
HIBERNIAN’S NEXT TWO Scottish Premiership fixtures have been postponed after a coronavirus outbreak left the Edinburgh club unable to field a team.

Trips to Ross County on Wednesday and Livingston on 6 November were pushed back following discussions with the Scottish Professional Football League, the clubs and local health authorities, Hibernian said on Tuesday.

The club said a “significant number” of players and staff tested positive in recent days and are now self-isolating.

“By following all the guidelines, we wouldn’t be able to field a team for either game, which has led us to no other alternative than to postpone the fixtures,” a Hibernian statement read.

The club will give its training ground a deep clean and open an internal investigation into the outbreak.

The Ross County game had already been re-arranged after two Hibs players tested positive shortly before kick-off on Saturday 30 October.

Coronavirus disruption has become rarer in Scotland’s top flight after several matches were postponed during the 2020/21 season as the country entered and exited lockdowns.

Hibs are fifth in the table after 11 games with four wins and 15 points but have lost their last four matches.

Their next game is scheduled to be against defending champions Rangers in Glasgow on 21 November.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie